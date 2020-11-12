Entertainment

Gurjar Agitation Latest News: Gurjar agitation over Rajasthan, movement of trains restored

November 12, 2020
Gurjar Agitation Latest News: After agreeing with the government, the Gujjar Reservation Struggle Committee ended its 11-day-old agitation in earnest today. With this, the movement of trains on the Delhi-Mumbai rail line has been restored and the closed mobile internet services have also started in many districts. Also Read – Gurjar Aandolan 2020 Updates: Gujjar agitation will intensify from November 9, Chakka jam will be done across the state, Bainsla announced

Let us know that the delegation of the Gurjar Reservation Struggle Committee, which is agitating on their demands including reservation, met with the Cabinet Sub-Committee here on Wednesday in which six points were agreed upon. According to the police, the people of Gurjar community sitting on the railway track returned to their homes on Thursday. With this, mobile internet services have been restored in many districts including Bharatpur.

A spokesperson of the North Western Railway said that due to the end of the Gurjar agitation, the affected rail operations have been restored, the trains which were running on the changed route will now be run on their original route. The agitators were sitting on the tracks on the Delhi-Mumbai rail route near Pilupura in Bayana, with reservations and other demands.

