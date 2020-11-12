Gurjar Agitation Latest News: Gurjar agitation over Rajasthan, movement of trains restored

Gurjar Agitation Latest News: After agreeing with the government, the Gujjar Reservation Struggle Committee ended its 11-day-old agitation in earnest today. With this, the movement of trains on the Delhi-Mumbai rail line has been restored and the closed mobile internet services have also started in many districts. Also Read – Gurjar Aandolan 2020 Updates: Gujjar agitation will intensify from November 9, Chakka jam will be done across the state, Bainsla announced

We came to an agreement with govt last night, community agrees with the settlement. We're vacating tracks, reinstalled all clips (on railway track) that were taken out. Gangman is checking the line, train service will resume soon. Agitation called off: Gurjar leader Vijay Bainsla https://t.co/r8MbaHBZFR pic.twitter.com/enTYVLj2im
– ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2020

Let us know that the delegation of the Gurjar Reservation Struggle Committee, which is agitating on their demands including reservation, met with the Cabinet Sub-Committee here on Wednesday in which six points were agreed upon. According to the police, the people of Gurjar community sitting on the railway track returned to their homes on Thursday. With this, mobile internet services have been restored in many districts including Bharatpur.

#WATCH Rajasthan: Gurjar agitators repair fishplates, that they’d damaged, on a railway track in Bharatpur where they were protesting with their demand for reservation. Agitation called off today following a meeting between community leader Kirori Singh Bainsla & CM last night pic.twitter.com/aT3nfa6tBB – ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2020

A spokesperson of the North Western Railway said that due to the end of the Gurjar agitation, the affected rail operations have been restored, the trains which were running on the changed route will now be run on their original route. The agitators were sitting on the tracks on the Delhi-Mumbai rail route near Pilupura in Bayana, with reservations and other demands.

