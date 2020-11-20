Guru Nanak 551st Birth Anniversary: ​​Nankana Sahib will be commemorated by Sikhs from India on the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak

new Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday that on the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, a batch of Sikhs from India will visit ‘Gurdwara Nankana’ Sahib in Pakistan and the yatra will take place from November 27 to December 1. Ministry spokesman Anurag Shrivastava said that the visit would be under the 1974 bilateral protocol related to travel to religious places between India and Pakistan. Also Read – PSL 2020 win Wasim Akram, Babar Azam dedicate to Dean Jones, Karachi Kings win

When asked at the digital press conference whether the Kartarpur Corridor would be opened for the Sikhs to visit Pakistan on the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, Srivastava said that this and related issues have been discussed with the officials concerned in the ministry.

He said, "It has been decided that on the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, a batch of Sikhs from India will go to" Gurdwara Nankana Sahib "from November 27 to December 1.

Asked about the decision of a Sri Lankan court to destroy several Indian fishing boats caught on the charge of entering Sri Lankan waters in the last few years, he said, "We have seen the news… we have contact with the Sri Lankan government." Are in

Asked about Vijay Mallya’s extradition from Britain, he said, “We have been told that there is a confidential legal issue that needs to be resolved and Vijay Mallya be extradited to India after the legal issue is completed.” Can.