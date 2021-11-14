Guru Nanak Jayanti: Greater than 8 thousand Sikh pilgrims will pass to Pakistan, Pakistan mentioned – welcome

Guru Nanak Jayanti: Greater than 8,000 Sikh pilgrims from internationally will talk over with Pakistan to rejoice the 552nd delivery anniversary of the founding father of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev. Pakistan’s Data Minister Fawad Chaudhry gave this knowledge. The Shiromani Gurdwara Control Committee in Amritsar mentioned that Pakistan has granted visas to 855 Indian Sikh pilgrims to talk over with Gurdwara Nankana Sahib at the delivery anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, however it has denied visas to 191 different Sikh pilgrims.Additionally Learn – T20 International Cup 2021: After being out of the International Cup, the trainer printed that the ambience of the Pakistani dressing room used to be ‘now not excellent’

Fawad Chaudhry tweeted, “Greater than 8000 Sikh pilgrims from far and wide the sector are coming to Pakistan to rejoice the delivery anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak, welcome to the land of Gurus and Sufis.” Additionally Learn – Wheat isn’t ready to move from India to Afghanistan, Imran Khan advised Taliban – I will be able to believe giving method from Pakistan for shipping

Pakistan Prime Fee in India tweeted, “Pakistan Prime Fee has issued round 3,000 visas to Indian Sikh pilgrims at the eve of 552nd delivery anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.” Numerous pilgrims from India may also talk over with Pakistan. Additionally Learn – Sikh pilgrims of India will pass to Pakistan for pilgrimage, Pak Prime Fee issued 3 thousand visas