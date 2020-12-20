Entertainment

Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day: PM Modi prayed in the gurudwara, said- I am blessed

December 20, 2020
2 Min Read

new Delhi: PM Modi arrived at Rakabganj Gurudwara in Delhi on the occasion of Guru Shri Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day. PM Modi paid obeisance at the gurudwara. During this, PM Modi said that I have prayed in the historic gurdwara. I have got the blessings of Guru Tej Bahadur Ji. We will remember the supreme sacrifice of Guru Tej Bahadur. Also Read – BJP’s unilateral victory in this election of Assam, 33 seats out of 36, Congress confined to one

PM Modi reached the gurdwara this morning to pay homage to Guru Sri Tegh Bahadur. PM took oblation here. During this, PM Modi said that Guru Shri Tegh Bahadur’s ideas of inclusive society are worth learning. He did not ask anyone to do injustice.

A day ago, PM Modi made several tweets in Punjabi. Please tell that the day before was the martyrdom day of Guru Shri Tej Bahadur. The congregation is going on in Gurudwara Rakabganj.

