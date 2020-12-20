Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day: PM Modi prayed in the gurudwara, said- I am blessed

new Delhi: PM Modi arrived at Rakabganj Gurudwara in Delhi on the occasion of Guru Shri Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day. PM Modi paid obeisance at the gurudwara. During this, PM Modi said that I have prayed in the historic gurdwara. I have got the blessings of Guru Tej Bahadur Ji. We will remember the supreme sacrifice of Guru Tej Bahadur. Also Read – BJP’s unilateral victory in this election of Assam, 33 seats out of 36, Congress confined to one

Some more glimpses from Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib. pic.twitter.com/ihCbx57RXD

– Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 20, 2020

PM Modi reached the gurdwara this morning to pay homage to Guru Sri Tegh Bahadur. PM took oblation here. During this, PM Modi said that Guru Shri Tegh Bahadur’s ideas of inclusive society are worth learning. He did not ask anyone to do injustice.

It is the special Kripa of the Guru Sahibs that we will mark the special occasion of the 400th Parkash Parv of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji during our Government’s tenure. Let us mark this blessed occasion in a historic way and celebrate the ideals of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji. pic.twitter.com/GBiWMyih6D – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 20, 2020

A day ago, PM Modi made several tweets in Punjabi. Please tell that the day before was the martyrdom day of Guru Shri Tej Bahadur. The congregation is going on in Gurudwara Rakabganj.