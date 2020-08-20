Gurugram Building Bent: Four-storey building bowed down due to rain, photos getting viral

Gurugram Building Bent: One such news has come out from Gurugram which will surprise you. Here the four-storey building became crooked. After this, the photos spread like fire on social media. However, the police has evacuated this building. Also Read – Three hours of heavy rain, the capital Delhi, waterlogging in many places

According to the information, this building is in Sector-46 of Gurugram, Haryana. The building has four floors. This white building has leaned to one side. Also Read – Flood in Kerala: Kerala’s house is being ravaged by horrific tragedy, the state is facing the worst tragedy for the third consecutive year

See- Also Read – Red alert issued with warning of heavy rain in Mumbai, 6 more deaths due to floods in Bihar

Haryana: Police vacated a four-storey building in Gurugram’s Sector-46 after it bent on one side, following heavy downpour in the region. https://t.co/VgdYqvYacn pic.twitter.com/D6vJlZyPo2 – ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2020

Actually, there has been heavy rains in Gurugram for the last few days. The reason for the bending of this building is also being told.

Seeing this building bent, the local people first reported it to the police. On reaching the spot, the police first evacuated this building in Afra-Tafri.

Let us know that due to rain, jams and waterlogging are continuously seen on the streets of Gurugram. People are very upset.

Rain forecast

IMD has said that heavy rains are expected on August 21 and August 22 in western Madhya Pradesh, on August 22 in eastern Rajasthan and on August 22 and 23 in Gujarat. According to IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi in the coming days.