Gurugram: Doctor of Medanta Hospital jumped from 8th floor and gave life, in suicide note …

Gurugram: A 39-year-old doctor jumped from the 8th floor and committed suicide in Ivo Apartment, Sector 47, Gurugram. The deceased doctor has been identified as Surjit Kumar Saha, who came to India from Nepal, but in 2005 he was granted Indian citizenship.

The deceased was employed as a liver transplant surgeon at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. According to police, Saha lived alone in his Gurugram flat, while his wife Lakshmi and six-year-old daughter live in Kolkata.

The police officer said, "We suspect that Saha was having some rift with his wife, due to which he took such a serious step. We have also recovered a suicide note from his flat in which he has not convicted anyone. "