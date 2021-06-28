‘Guruji Ka Khalsa Wahe Guruji Ki Fateh’ reverberated in Leh, this VIDEO of the courageous squaddies of the rustic will fill the guts

Leh-Ladakh: Union Protection Minister Rajnath Singh has reached Leh-Ladakh on a three-day consult with from Sunday amid the continued standoff at the India-China border. Right here the Protection Minister is taking inventory of the arrangements of the military at the border. Protection Minister Rajnath Singh stated on the Karu Army Station in Ladakh on Monday that there are lots of stories of valor in Ladakh. The rustic won’t ever overlook those that gave their lives for this. I need to guarantee you that the Govt of India will meet the entire necessities of the Armed Forces. Additionally Learn – SPO and his spouse shot useless by way of terrorists in Pulwama, daughter’s situation important

He stated that two years in the past, the federal government took a ancient determination – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh changed into Union Territories. Once I communicate to the folk of Ladakh and our MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, I see a distinction. He says that the folk of Ladakh are glad.

Previous, at the side of Protection Minister Rajnath Singh, who reached Leh, the courageous squaddies of the rustic raised the slogan of Wahe Guruji Ka Khalsa – Wahe Guruji Ki Fateh, which resonated during Leh. Allow us to tell that Protection Minister Rajnath Singh is on a three-day consult with to Leh-Ladakh.

#WATCH | Protection Minister Rajnath Singh and armed forces team of workers chorused ‘Waheguru ji ka Khalsa, Waheguru ji ki Fateh’ at Leh all through his 3-day consult with within the UT %.twitter.com/thadzY5jfg – ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2021

Protection Minister Rajnath Singh stated at Karu Army Station in Ladakh – Why used to be there a wish to shape a UT? Because of terrorism and loss of socio-economic construction. The folk right here have been disadvantaged of even elementary amenities. Now I don’t believe any delicate govt will tolerate this. After the formation of the Union Territory, the actions of terrorism have diminished and our military is doing a commendable activity.

Previous on Sunday, whilst addressing the warriors in Leh, Protection Minister Rajnath Singh stated, ‘There is not any wish to inform how a lot appreciate High Minister Narendra Modi has for our military squaddies, ex-servicemen. The issue of One Rank, One Pension used to be happening for 30-40 years. Narendra Modi fulfilled the call for of One Rank, One Pension once he changed into the High Minister.