Gustavo Alfaro spoke after FIFA’s ruling against Chile: “There are things that turn the stomach”

Gustavo Alfaro spoke of the FIFA decision in favor of Ecuador and against Chile

“We always had peace of mind, we never lost it, beyond the fact that many things were agitated by the media”. With the usual serenity Gustavo Alfaro appeared at the press conference prior to the friendly between Ecuador and Cape Verde tomorrow in the United States and spoke for the first time after the FIFA ruling, which dismissed Chile’s complaint due to the nationality of Byron Castillo and confirmed the presence of the Tri at the Qatar World Cup 2022.

moments after the president of the Ecuadorian Football Federation, Francisco Egas, gave his opinions On the determination of the entity that regulates world football, the Argentine strategist stated: “The only concern he had was for Byron Castillo, for the things he was suffering humanly, which were absolutely unfair. One knew that they were absolutely unfair, but until there was a pronouncement he could not put it aside ”.

Alfaro did not hide some discomfort caused by the legal process initiated by the Chilean federation to try to keep his team’s World Cup quota: “There was not a day, a morning, a training session or a moment that we did not think that what we had won with the right on the field was not going to remain in that place, beyond the media pressure and the questions that they questioned and I am not surprised because I have been in football for 30 years and I know that there is everything ” . And he remarked: “Sometimes it is not enough to put your chest to the circumstances but you have to put your stomach, because there are things that turn the stomach. This was one of them” .

Together with one of the Ecuadorian figures such as Moisés Caicedo, Alfaro added: “I told the boys that we have nothing to celebrate, not at all. We celebrated after the game against Paraguay when we qualified for the World Cup. Now we continue working day by day as we have been doing since we arrived in the United States, to play Cape Verde tomorrow and finish this stage of preparation that for us was very important and very good. Doing all the things we want to do in order to play the best World Cup possible”.

The Tri He has already played two friendlies on the tour he is taking on North American soil: he beat Nigeria 1-0 with a goal from Pervis Estupiñán and drew goalless against Mexico. Tomorrow, they will face the African cast at the DRV PNK stadium, located in Fort Lauderdale (Miami). The appointment will begin at 20:30 (Argentine time).

KEEP READING:

“We feel humiliated and trampled”: Ecuador exploded against Chile after FIFA’s favorable ruling

FIFA dismissed the complaint against Ecuador and Chile will not go to the World Cup in Qatar

Ecuador’s mockery of Chile for the FIFA ruling and a cataract of memes on social networks