Gustavo Alfaro, the name that would sting to lead the Colombia team

Uncertainty continues about who will take the reins of the Colombia selection, of which it is only known that the coach of the Sub 20 will be in charge on an interim basis, Héctor Cárdenas, for the friendly game on June 5 against Saudi Arabia.

Last week it was given as a fact that the chosen one to relieve on the bench of the Tricolor to Reinaldo Rueda it was the argentinian Ricardo Garecacurrent coach of the Peruvian national team, which will play the playoff on June 13 against the United Arab Emirates or Australia.

However, this week it became known that there are actually three strategists that the Colombian Football Federation (FCF) has in mind for the next challenges of the national team in Copa América 2024 and the World Cup Qualifiers that will take place in the United States, Mexico and Canada in 2026.

As it was known by the journalist Carlos Antonio Velezduring the program Word Mayores de Antena 2, Tigre Gareca would not be among the plans of the directors of the FCF, since they have other options in the deck. However, the technicians who are in the folder to take the reins of the selection, all are of Argentine nationality.

First of all, one of the Federation’s favorite coaches is former Chivas de Guadalajara and River Plate, Matías Almeyda, who recently signed for AEK Athens in Greece after passing through Major League Soccer (MLS) in the United States. The operation would not be easy for the economic part.

Another name with a past in the Tricolor is Néstor Lorenzo, who was part of José Pekerman’s coaching staff while he was in charge of the Colombia team, which he qualified for the 2014 Brazil and 2018 Russia World Cups. Currently, he is directing in Peru to Melgar and he is a suitable man for the position, considering that he knows Colombian football.

Likewise, Carlos Antonio Vélez commented that the name that stands out in the directives of the Federation, is a coach who is classified directly to the World Cup. In this order of ideas, Ricardo Gareca is not because he should play the playoffs to classify Qatar.

“There are some economic games, economic adjustments that may stretch the resources to bring that Mr. X and suddenly some bonuses for objectives that are widely used in Europe.”

In this way, the spotlights point to Gustavo Alfaro, who has a current contract with Ecuador, which he qualified for the orbital event and is part of Group A together with the Netherlands, Senegal and Qatar, which is the host team and its first rival in the debut on November 21.

At the moment they are just rumors and we will have to wait for what happens with the lawsuit filed by Chile before FIFA for the nationality of the player Byron Castillo, whom the australes allege was born in Colombia and if verified they could lose the points and their participation in Qatar 2022 will be would be threatened.

