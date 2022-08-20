Gustavo Bolívar spoke about the seizures within the Historical Pact: “That ambition for power is not healthy”

The congressman from the Historic Pact explained what the payment-per-session project is about. Photo: Colprensa

The historic pact, the one who runs the government bench in the Congress of the Republic, continues to go through missteps carried out by some of its own militants. Perhaps one of the most controversial is Senator Gustavo Bolivar that, although he is one of the most radical members of that coalition, he does not hesitate to expose his positions and, many times, generate discomfort.

For example, the also writer motivated all the congressmen to tell the citizens who they would vote for in the election of the nation’s general comptroller. However, almost none of his companions seconded him in this controversial idea and, although the Historical Pact supported Carlos Hernández Rodríguez, Bolívar voted blank.

“As I have not believed in the process since the very selection of the list by the UIS University, because I consider that it was manipulated, I decided to vote blank because it was not right to attack some candidates and not others,” said the senator in an interview with the magazine Week.

In addition, he did not miss an opportunity to question his colleagues from the Historical Pact, as well as the other members of the legislature, because they are the ones who decide who assumes the direction of the Comptroller’s Office and the Attorney General’s Office, which is now under the command of the former Minister of Justice in the previous government, Margarita Cabello.

On the subject, the congressman described as “aberration” that it is the parliamentarians who choose these officials. “It’s about the mouse taking care of the cheese”asserted the also president of the Third Commission of the Senate of the Republic, who announced that he will work so that it is no longer the senators and representatives who elect the attorney general and comptroller general.

In his dialogue with the aforementioned media outlet, Bolívar ratified the marked differences he has with his co-party and current president of the Senate, Roy Barreras. “We are the water and the oil”, responded when asked about the marked differences that they have not bothered to hide. However, he recognized the importance that Barreras has both for the government of President Gustavo Petro, as well as for the legislative work carried out by the Petrismo.

“He is very necessary in what he does and I imagine that what I do too. He is a bridge that is built so that majorities can be built between the Historical Pact and traditional politics and the reforms that we offered are possible. He is a necessary guy there and I am the one who is watching that those people who come in behave well,” Bolívar told Week.

Within his controversial positions, he also referred to Senator Jota Pe Hernández, who presented a project to lower the salary of congressmen and which caused great controversy because, supposedly, several congresswomen from the Historical Pact did not want to support the initiative.

The issue did not go unnoticed by Gustavo Bolívar, who described the project as a “show” and recalled that he, along with Iván Cepeda and Catherine Juvinao (from the Green Alliance, Jota Pe’s party) presented another initiative that sought to reform Congress and that, even, contemplated reducing 10 million to the salary of parliamentarians. However, he said that the project that comes out to take away benefits from congressmen will have the accolade of the Historical Covenant. “The first one to come out we are going to support, I support all of them, they all seem good to me, he added.

Among other of Bolívar’s questions was also that of Agmeth Escaf’s seizures with María Fernanda Carrascal, representatives of the Historical Pact. Likewise, that of Wilson Arias with Paulino Riasco, two more militants of the coalition. This was the advice left by the congressman: “If you don’t know how to control your emotions, you become very ambitious and I think that ambition for power is not healthy.” Gustavo Bolívar commented to Week, not without first highlighting his movement and saying that, despite the differences, they all work for the good of the country.

