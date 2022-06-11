Gustavo del Prete revealed why he preferred to play for Pumas than in the MLS

(Photo: Instagram / gustavodelprete96)

In the absence of a few details to make his signing official for the UNAM Cougarsthe Argentine striker Gustavo del Prete revealed that he preferred the MX League on MLS from United States.

The “10” of Students from La Plata He explained that he was first sought by the Columbus Crew; however, the negotiation did not prosper because at that time he was fighting in the local tournament and the Copa Libertadores, for which I didn’t want distractions. This was stated this Thursday in an interview for Sky Sports.

“At that time we were not classified for the round of 16, we were in a delicate moment and I wanted to participate in the tournament, which later, due to bad luck, we were left out. I had a commitment and I wanted to fulfill it.

On the other hand, Del Prete, of 25 years oldhe said grateful for the interest of the auriazul technician Andres Lilliniwith whom he has been in contact in recent weeks.

“He called me, we talked yesterday and that was important to make the decision. For me it is very nice that the coach loves me. It is a very student-like club, where effort is not negotiated and it is very family-oriented”

The attacker who will double with his compatriot Juan Ignacio Dinenno was sincere in expressing that coming to Mexico is also a good economic opportunity both for him and for Students, a club with which he is very grateful. In accordance with Transfermarkthis tab is around 4 million dollarsbeing the second best valued player of his still team.

Finally, he confessed that despite being asked not to play the Classic of La Plata, against Gimnasia y Esgrima, due to the progress of the negotiations, asked the Pumas board being able to be on the field because it was “unmissable”.

“Last week they called me and asked me not to play the Clásico because everything was advanced, but I told them that I wanted to play the Clásico. I knew it was my last game. When the Pumas leaders called me, I told them that the La Plata classic was an important game and that I wanted to play it. I feel very identified with the club, the people gave me a lot of love, they opened the door for me when no one knew me, ”he stressed.

According to Argentine journalist Nahuel Ferreira, Gustavo can be adapted to play as a midfielder or even throw himself to the sides. His career started with Cipolletti in his country, later he played in Uruguay with Montevideo City Torque. He finally made it to the Pincharrata club in Argentina.

With Estudiantes de la Plata, Gustavo has a contract until December 2024; team that paid just over a million dollars for the player card at the time.

In 21 games with the club, adds five annotations: three in the league and two in the Copa Libertadores.

When the arrival is finalized, there will be four reinforcements that Pumas have so far: the goalkeeper Gil Alcala (Queretaro), the striker Cesar Huerta (Chivas) and the defender Adrian Aldrete (Blue Cross).

Pumas is reinforced after losing the final of the Concacaf Champions League, last semester, against the Seattle Sounders of MLS, and not being able to access the league, falling in the playoff against Chivas de Guadalajara.

