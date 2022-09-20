Gustavo Petro confirmed that he will be at the reopening of the border with Venezuela

In the photo, the President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro. PHOTO: REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita/File Photo

At the end of his agenda for the United States on Monday 19, President Gustavo Petro confirmed that he will be present at the reopening of the border with Venezuela, an act that will take place next Monday, September 26.

From New York, the head of state stated that this It will be an “economic, commercial and human opening” that work has been going on for several weeks with the appointment of Armando Benedetti as ambassador to the neighboring country and with the reception in coffee lands of the regime’s delegate, Félix Plascencia.

Likewise, Petro said that with the rehabilitation of the border crossing between the two nations, he hopes that there will be an end to the humanitarian crisis that “by breaking human rights affected millions of people” on both sides of the border. However, he pointed out that at the moment a meeting with the dictator is not planned for that day. Nicholas Maduro.

“We’ll see,” said the president about a possible meeting with his Venezuelan counterpart.

Another topic he spoke about at the end of his second day on the agenda in the North American country had to do with the recent announcement made by the Ministry of Finance to increase the price of a gallon of gasoline by 200 pesos per month for the remainder of the year.

In this regard, Petro stated that this is the price for Ecopetrol to make “relatively expensive” gasoline at international oil prices and sell it at half its value “without any mechanism to compensate for that loss of profits that is the loss of the budget, a real subsidy to the consumer of gasoline”.

In that order, he also explained that said subsidy has to be “remade”, since Ecopetrol’s profits are the source to finance items such as education and public health in the country, as well as “one of the most powerful mechanisms for financing social spending in Colombia that today has ceased to exist”.

The president was also addressed about the issues that he will mention in his speech before the UN General Assembly, which will take place on Tuesday the 20th in the morning and where Colombia is fifth in interveningafter Brazil, the United States, Chile and Jordan.

He announced that, in addition to centralizing his speech in “how a peace process is linked to a solution to the climate crisis in a specific field: Colombia, in its environmental and jungle systems”, confirming that this will be the core of his oratory before leaders from all over the world.

He also said that tomorrow the position of Latin America will be reaffirmed in the face of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and, incidentally, he specified that for now he has not met with the president of Mexico Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who will present to the UN a plan of pacification to stop the conflict between the two countries.

It is worth mentioning that the president, in an unprecedented event, directed and chaired the Summit on the Transformation of Education, convened by the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. There, he stressed that education must be one of the bases to achieve total peace and that this item must be focused on two other aspects: culture and the conception of education as a pillar in the productive transformation in Colombia.

Regarding this, he said in his speech that education should allow “leaving behind the long-standing dependence on coal and oil, today the two main poisons in the world.”

