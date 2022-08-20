Gustavo Petro issued a decree to suspend arrest and extradition orders for members of the ELN

While presenting the conclusions of the security council in San Pablo (Bolívar), which took place this Saturday, August 20, the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, announced that he signed a decree this Friday in which he takes another step towards restarting the peace talks with the National Liberation Army (ELN).

In said decree, the president He ordered the restoration of the protocols with the negotiators, as well as the suspension of arrest and extradition orders against him.

“By decree, signed yesterday, I have authorized to restore the protocols, allow negotiators again, allow them to reconnect with their organization, suspend arrest warrants for those negotiators, suspend extradition orders for those negotiators, so that a dialogue can begin with the National Liberation Army, as it is called, to try to build the path —hopefully quickly and expeditiously— where this organization stops being an insurgent guerrilla in Colombia,” President Petro reported.

Also, the president invited the members of paramilitary groups to open their disposition to dialogue. “I invite those who make up the so-called self-defense groups to begin a similar path and, jointly, deliver this region to peace and the life of its own members, if they are minors, to society, if they are of legal age, to the existence peacefully in the territory or anywhere in the country”.

With that decree, according to Petro, “A new possibility of a peace process begins in Colombia”. He said that he will remain vigilant, with the Public Force and the civil authorities, so that this window for dialogue “concretely brings about a decrease in violence in the south of Bolívar, in our Magdalena Medio, in the lands surrounding the great river of the homeland”.

“We hope that these dialogue options that we are opening today and that will be opened to more in the perspective of total peace, can really make sure that here in Magdalena Medio no more young people die, are civilians, are uniformed by the State, are uniformed by illegality”, concluded the president.

In the same speech, Petro referred to the possibility of establishing a territorial entity that integrates the communities of Magdalena Medio, about which he mentioned that culturally and economically they are more related to each other than to the capitals of their respective departments.

“The great department of Magdalena Medio or department of the River, a decision that only the populations that inhabit this territory should make, but that we can start from the formation of a large metropolitan area that allows territorial autonomy, own investment capacity, own budget capacity. (…) This autonomy can achieve greater efficiency in the national and territorial institutions to address the different problems that afflict this territory,” he said.

Petro referred to the possibility of reforming the current mining policy so that “the small traditional miner can obtain concessions granted by the State for long-term exploitation, which allows him to invest for the sustainability of his activity in relation to not affecting the environment. ambient”.

In another reform that he mentioned, more of an agrarian nature, the peasants who currently have coca crops would be beneficiaries of an agrarian reform to have more fertile and flat soils that allow them to plant other products.

Finally, the president proposed strategies so that Magdalena Medio recovers its vocation as a communicative body of water —and not isolator— of rural populations.

