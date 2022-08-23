Gustavo Petro rejected Diosdado Cabello’s request to extradite Venezuelan opponents: “Colombia guarantees the right to asylum”

Diosdado Cabello spoke about Gustavo Petro’s proposal to restore relations with Venezuela if he becomes president. Photo: Reuters

Through your official account at Twitterthe president of Colombia, Gustavo Petrodenied the petition of the Venezuelan government, headed by Nicholas Maduro y God given hair (First Vice President of the United Socialist Party, PSUV), of extradite Chavista opponents who are in Colombia to Venezuela.

Despite the rapprochement that the Colombian government has with the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro, in order to open the five border crossings and restore diplomatic relationsthe new head of state would have found the first Red line As for his relationship with Venezuela.

In social networks, Gustavo Petro stated that in the country, the international right of any person to have asylum and refuge must be guaranteedreferring to themainly at the request of Diosdado Cabello to extradite the “murderers” and thieves” of the opposition of Venezuelan government.

“Colombia guarantees the right to asylum and refuge”said President Gustavo Petro through his official Twitter account.

It should be noted that last week it was learned that the Venezuelan prosecutor’s office ratified the continuity of a criminal investigation against 23 people accused of usurpation of functionsmoney laundering and criminal association, after having been appointed as part of a Parallel directive of the state-owned petrochemical Monómeros, based in Colombia and be recognized by Former President Iván Duque Márquez.

Last Monday, August 22, the first vice president of the United Socialist Party of Chavismo in Venezuela, Diosdado Cabello, expressed in the middle of a press conference his desire that the Colombian State extradite the opponents of the ruling party who are requested by the justice of the neighboring country. These people were branded by Nicolás Maduro as “murderers” and thieves.”

“A number of people who are over there, that Venezuela is requesting in extradition, that they be arrested and sent to Venezuela for crimes committed against our country. They even have murderers sheltered there, thieves,” said the first vice president of the United Socialist Party of Chavismo in Venezuela, Diosdado Cabello.

It is worth mentioning that relations between Colombia and Venezuela are beginning to normalize after the arrival of Gustavo Petro to power on August 7, so he hopes that the Colombian State behaves differently and “can start to work.”

Although Diosdado Cabello did not name anyone directly, he assured that there are several opponents of the Venezuelan ruling party living in Colombia who must be tried in both countries. “It’s all a question, then, of political will,” he said.

Diosdado Cabello added that the Prosecutor’s Office, the Foreign Ministry and “other competent agencies” of Venezuela have already advanced “the pertinent meetings so that these people who have pending accounts with the justice system come to settle them.”

“I have the impression that the Colombian justice is going to start acting right now (…) that is why there are no one left, they disappeared. You ask where they are and no one dares to say where they are (but) the long arm of justice is going to reach them, “said Diosdado Cabello at that press conference.

By the time that parallel board of directors was held, preceded by the Venezuelan opposition, the Colombian government, headed by Iván Duque Márquez, had recognized Juan Guaidó as interim president of Venezuela.

KEEP READING:

Only Colonel Núñez is missing: this was the capture and delivery of 10 police officers involved in the ‘false positives’ of Chochó, Sucre

Colombian airlines recorded losses of 1.55 billion pesos in the first half of 2022

Juan Manuel Santos: Avianca clarifies versions of the impasse with the former president, who responds with a meme on Twitter