Gustavo Petro was involved in the democratic decision of Chile: “Pinochet revived”

File photo. The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

“ Pinochet revived”, wrote Colombian President Gustavo Petro on his Twitter account minutes after the resounding rejection of the Chilean people to the proposed Constitution of the constitutional convention in the country was confirmed.

The provocative message, getting involved in Chilean internal politics, challenges the democratic and overwhelming decision of a huge majority of the Chilean people: it is that 62% of the citizens of that country, in a historic vote that was also mandatory for the first time, decided that this text was not the one they wanted for their homeland .

The message published by the Colombian president, Gustavo Petro

“Only if the democratic and social forces unite, it will be possible to leave behind a past that stains all of Latin America and open the democratic alamedas” added the Colombian, a political ally of Gabriel Boric, who received a heavy blow in the plebiscite this Sunday.

The tweeting outburst of the new Colombian president detracts from the election that was imposed in the 16 regions of the country, according to the details of the scrutiny. Instead, the option that Petro wanted – approval – won only abroad.

With a very different speech from that of the Colombian, the Chilean president congratulated his citizens for “trusting in democracy” and assured that in his country “institutions work.” He asked for the collaboration of the opposition political forces and promised to facilitate a great agreement that would allow a new consensus text.

Also, Boric announced that there will be changes in his cabinet as a consequence of the defeat suffered this Sunday and s and promised to promote a rapid and new constituent process after the overwhelming victory of the “Rejection” of the new Constitution project.

“I promise to do everything on my part to build a new constituent itinerary,” Boric said in a message to the nation after the rapid vote count, which with 99.4% of the tables counted, yielded a victory with 61.88. % of the “Rejection” compared to 38.1% of the “Approve”..

THE REJECTED PROJECT

The project consecrated an indigenous “plurinationality” and established a new catalog of social rights in health, abortion, education and pensionswith a marked environmental emphasis and the protection of new rights, although it maintained the market economy.

The Chileans rejected this Sunday by an overwhelming majority of 62.2% of the votes against 37.8% the proposal for a new Constitution

“Tremendous beating of rejection over approval. Nobody anticipated this distance of more than 20 percentage points”indicated the sociologist Marta Lagos, founder of the Mori pollster, who described the result as a “resounding failure”, wrote on Twitter.

The October 2020 plebiscite to decide to enter a constitutional process, after the great social revolt of 2019 in demand for greater social justice, had the support of almost 80% of the electorate.

