Gustavo Santaolalla, composer of The Final of Us, visits Spain for the primary time in September to provide a number of concert events

Gustavo Santaolalla, award-winning musician identified for composing the unique soundtrack for video games like The Final of Us and flicks like Brokeback Mountain or Babel, will talk over with Spain for the primary time subsequent September to accomplish a live performance in Madrid.

Gustavo Santaolalla’s live performance will happen on September 17 on the Nationwide Auditorium in Madrid, and you’ll already purchase tickets thru the next hyperlink or on the field place of business. In the past, the musician will even take part within the Mosma Pageant in Malaga on September 12, which can happen on the Cervantes Theater. It has additionally been showed that will carry out any other efficiency within the north of the rustic, even supposing no location or date has been published for now.

Gustavo Santaolalla’s live performance in Madrid will function a overview of all of the historical past of his occupation as a musician, with a choice of songs and soundtracks organized for the Symphony Orchestra. As well as, it is going to premiere some musical items from the soundtrack of The Final of Us. All the way through the efficiency he’s going to be accompanied via musicians comparable to Barbarita Palacios, Juan Luqui and Javier Casalla, and he’s going to play some tools himself.

Gustavo Santaolalla has received 2 consecutive Oscars for his musical paintings within the movies Brokeback Mountain and Babel, he has received 2 Grammys and 18 Latin Grammys. It’s anticipated that the musical variety will even duvet different movies the place he has labored comparable to Amores Perros and 21 grams, along side sequence comparable to Deadwood, El Cid and Narcos Mexico.

You understand: Gustavo Santaolalla live performance on September 17 on the Nationwide Auditorium in Madrid, participation within the Mosma Pageant in Malaga on September 12 and another date no longer but showed within the north of the rustic.