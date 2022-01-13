Guwahati-Bikaner Categorical Twist of fate: Those helpline numbers issued through Railways, dial for lend a hand

Guwahati-Bikaner Expres Twist of fate information updates: Kolkata: The Indian Railways has ordered a safety inquiry into the derailment of a number of coaches of the Bikaner-Guwahati Categorical teach (Guwahati-Bikaner Categorical 1563) close to Domohini in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district on Thursday. Many of us are feared to be injured on this twist of fate. At the side of the order of investigation through Railway Safety, Railways has additionally issued helpline numbers. Indian Railways has issued helpline numbers 03612731622, 03612731623. Railway Helpline numbers 03564 255190, 050 34666 and 0361-273162, 2731622, 2731623 Guwahati Helpline. Those numbers can also be contacted for help comparable knowledge.Additionally Learn – Teach Twist of fate: 98 passengers boarded Bikaner-Guwahati Categorical from Patna Junction

Allow us to tell that Guwahati-Bikaner Categorical 15633 (UP) derailed at round 5 pm as of late. Watching for additional info.

Video pictures displays a number of coaches derailed and rescuers seeking to rescue passengers. Resources stated {that a} teach has been despatched to the spot for aid paintings. The Jalpaiguri district management stated that probably the most injured passengers were taken to a health facility in close by Moengri.