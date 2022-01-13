Guwahati-Bikaner Specific Derailed: Guwahati-Bikaner Specific crashes in West Bengal, 3 killed, helpline quantity launched

Guwahati-Bikaner Specific Derailed: Guwahati-Bikaner Specific educate has crashed in West Bengal. The educate has crashed close to Domohani. Aid and rescue paintings has began at the spot. In step with Zee Information, 3 other people have died within the twist of fate. Whilst many are injured. Round 12 coaches have derailed. A lot of them additionally overturned after derailing. This educate used to be going from Patna to Guwahati. It’s being informed that PM Modi has spoken to West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee at the telephone and inquired concerning the incident.Additionally Learn – Maharashtra on Covid-19, p. Bengal, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, UP, Kerala and Gujarat are being worried states: Heart

The ones injured within the twist of fate are being admitted to the health facility. A passenger touring within the educate mentioned that because of a surprising jolt, a number of coaches derailed. In step with the passenger – there were many casualties within the twist of fate. On the similar time, orders had been given to analyze the twist of fate. Railways has additionally issued helpline numbers. Railways has issued numbers 03612731622, 03612731623. Railways mentioned that 03564 255190, 050 34666 and 0361-273162, 2731622, 2731623 helpline numbers of Guwahati had been issued.

Guwahati-Bikaner Specific 15633 (up) derailed at about 5 pm this night. Main points awaited %.twitter.com/It93WwAsu8 – ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2022

20 ambulances are provide on the spot. who’re taking the injured. NDRF crew has additionally reached the spot. In step with initial knowledge, about 15 other people had been injured. They’ve been admitted to a close-by health facility. It may be noticed within the pictures of the spot that many coaches have no longer most effective derailed however are noticed hiking on most sensible of one another. It’s being informed that Alipurduar DRM, DM and SP are achieving the spot.

#UPDATE | Prime-level Railway Protection inquiry ordered within the Guwahati-Bikaner Specific 15633 derailment; Railway Helpline numbers – 03612731622, 03612731623: Indian Railways – ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2022

Rakesh Kumar, Leader Reservation Manager of Patna Junction of Bihar mentioned that 98 passengers had boarded the educate from Patna. 3 Mokamas and a couple of other people had boarded the educate from Bhaktipur. Greater than 100 other people from Bihar had been at the educate.