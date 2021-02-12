Guy Clark Music Documentary Looks to Get Its SXSW Due, One Year Later

“Effectively, this will seem to be déjà vu…” wrote filmmaker Tamara Saviano on her Fb web page this week, alerting associates that her documentary about musician Guy Clark, “With out Getting Killed or Caught” was being introduced Thursday as premiering at this yr’s South By Southwest Movie Pageant… simply as it was introduced for final yr. The excellent news is, this yr’s SXSW, being digital, can’t get canceled (a minimum of in need of dire societal circumstances even worse than a pandemic), so the doc is nearly sure to meet its premiere date this time.

Saviano made the powerful determination final March to wait it out a yr and submit it once more in hopes that the competition screening committee wouldn’t have a change of coronary heart. If a movie about a few of the most celebrated singer-songwriters to ever come out of Texas — Townes Van Zandt additionally being a major topic — couldn’t premiere at SXSW, the place may it premiere? Effectively, a lot of different digital festivals, in all probability, however the appropriateness of an Austin launch made Saviano really feel prefer it was value it to basically droop the movie in amber for a yr, after dashing to get it accomplished in early 2020.

“Once we utilized to South By for the 2020 competition, I didn’t know if we’d get in,” says Saviano — unlikely as that prospect is, between the movie’s material and its high quality. “It’s arduous to get into huge movie festivals like that. And when it was canceled, we have been accepted into lvirtual movie festivals that have been occurring later in 2020. And I used to be identical to, you realize what? I need to wait and see if we are able to get into South By once more. It wasn’t a assure as a result of, initially, we didn’t even know if South By was going to occur, and likewise, we have been actually fortunate as a result of numerous movies that have been accepted in 2020 weren’t accepted in 2021. We received actually fortunate twice, as a result of premiering at South By Southwest is what I’ve all the time needed.”

Any Clark followers who aren’t into shopping for a competition move simply to see the movie won’t have to await lengthy to have one other shot at it. Solely per week, the truth is, earlier than a marketing campaign of digital screenings begins. That’s the mark of simply how a lot unbiased movie distribution has modified within the yr since what would have been the documentary’s 2020 bow.

“I hate every little thing about this pandemic, so I don’t need to give it any credit score in any respect.,” Saviano says. However there’s a silver lining in “the yr that I’ve had to examine the movie enterprise. On this previous yr, in fact, the movie enterprise has utterly modified. It’s like how the music trade was about 10 years in the past or so, the place there was rapidly so many choices for direct-to-consumer, reducing out the intermediary. That’s occurring in movie proper now in a giant approach.

“And there are such a lot of totally different distribution choices. I imply, it’s mind-boggling what number of alternatives there are for filmmakers, particularly in my state of affairs, as a result of we’re not attempting to attain all of the ‘Marvel Girl’ followers. We have now a built-in area of interest viewers, and it’s an expansive area of interest. We all know how to attain this viewers and go direct to them. So whereas I don’t know what is going to occur at South by Southwest — possibly some huge distributor will are available in and make me a suggestion I can’t refuse — my movie getting out just isn’t depending on that by an extended shot. I’ve so many choices. And I’d not have identified that final yr at South By. I’d have simply let my agent sort of determine it out with whoever needed it, and now I don’t have to do this, which is nice. Even when I want we have been all going to be in Austin collectively and Ihrow the large partyr and have the large live performance that we have been going to have.”

The SXSW Movie Fest takes place on-line March 16-29, however, as Saviano advised associates, “in case you are keen to wait a number of further days till March 23, you possibly can bypass the competition ticket and attend our first digital screening occasion, sponsored by Kessler Presents, with particular visitor Rodney Crowell” (who’s featured within the movie, having come out of the identical Texas-to-Nashville scene within the ’70s and ’80s). Additional digital occasions are scheduled for April 8, 16, and past, sponsored by SiriiusXM’s Outlaw Nation channel, Yeti (!) and different sponsors, with visitors to be introduced. Additional such screenings are possible to happen for a number of months earlier than “Caught” turns into out there for video-on-demand, maybe in Could, with precise theatrical showings occurring as quickly as pandemics allow. (Screenings and different data could be adopted on the movie’s official web site, right here.)

Saviano, who co-directed and co-produced the movie along with her husband, Paul Whitfield, designed the movie primarily for many who have already got an curiosity in Clark and the early prototype of the Americana music scene that swirled round him. However “for the those who don’t actually know Guy, what I’m hoping occurs is that they change into enthralled with the music. There’s 26 songs within the movie. And I hope that leads them to go down the Guy Clark rabbit gap, as a result of I feel all people ought to be a Guy Clark fan.”

However the movie’s portrait of a triangle between three sturdy, inventive, weirdly intwined personalities — Clark, Van Zandt and Clark’s spouse, Susanna — might intrigue filmgoers who’ve by no means even heard basic songs like “Desperados Ready for a Practice” or “L.A. Freeway” earlier than. There’s an indefinable love triangle on the middle of the movie, which might nearly make it acceptable for a double invoice with a film like “Jules and Jim” because the boundaries between romance, friendship, resentment and respect change into tougher to outline as these relationships climate the a long time.

Saviano wrote a biography of the identical identify, printed in 2016, that was extra sprawling. She knew she had to discover extra of a narrative for narrative display screen functions.

“My e-book is 450 pages and sort of covers every little thing, and I knew that I wanted to slim the main focus for the movie. I really feel like whereas I used to be writing the e-book, Susanna’s voice was all the time misplaced in that blend. And it was such an vital voice, as a result of she was the muse — and she was the hit songwriter. She’s the one which was earning profits writing songs, and she or he was a painter and an artist in her personal. So I needed it to be from Susanna’s voice. And so they had such an attention-grabbing relationship, the three of them. The best way Susanna framed it — it’s within the movie this manner — is that Guy was her husband, Guy and Townes have been greatest associates, and Susanna and Townes have been soulmates. And Guy agreed. I imply, they have been all keen members of this triangle. And I feel that Susanna’s relationship with Townes sort of took the strain off of Guy; he didn’t have to be the charming husband on a regular basis, you realize? So I simply discovered that relationship fascinating. And within the winter of 2017, my co-writer, Bart Knaggs, and I took an eight-week lengthy screenwriting workshop in Austin, and that’s once we actually determined to strive to inform it from Susanna’s viewpoint and deal with the three of them. All of it got here collectively then that was the best way to go, and I’m actually pleased with that angle.”

In engaged on the e-book for seven years, Saviano had learn the diaries of Susanna Clark, who was the flame that each moth in Houston and Nashville was attracted to within the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s. However she resisted listening to all of the audio tapes Susanna left behind. As soon as she did, after the e-book was out and filmmaking was starting, she determined Susanna had to be the narrator of the film. Nevertheless it wasn’t Susanna’s literal voice she used (though a few of these cassettes are heard within the movie). She occurred upon the concept of asking Sissy Spacek to be the voice of Susanna within the movie.

Saviano didn’t have to marvel if there was an viewers for the movie as she was making it. A yr prior to the e-book being printed in 2016, she put up a Kickstarter for Clark followers to help the film.

“The explanation we did the Kickstarters was as a result of I knew that the music licensing was going to be super-expensive. So I assumed, if we are able to elevate $80,000 t pcan ut a giant dent within the music licensing, after which I’ll really feel like there’s sufficient of an viewers to do that. However in any other case I’m not even going to do it. So we blew previous $75,000 in three days. And I used to be like, ‘Oookay! Clearly an viewers.’ We raised $180,000 on Kickstarter, which was our seed cash to begin. And our buyers all realized about our movie by means of Kickstarter and got here to us by means of that. From a advertising standpoint, it gave me numerous data, and it was actually useful then when my e-book got here out as properly. I used to be shocked as a result of that complete month, I used to be like, ‘Oh my God, individuals are nonetheless giving cash.’ So we’re right here due to Kickstarter. It’s superb, isn’t it?”

Having the premiere of the film postpone by 12 months meant spending an additional yr in Guy Clark world — though she had different issues on her plate, as properly, like till just lately being Kris Kristofferson’s supervisor. It’s a headspace she lived in since she began in on the e-book 13 years in the past.

“I didn’t suppose I used to be going to be right here this lengthy, for positive, however I’ve no regrets. The folks I’ve met on the journey have been great. Spending that intimate time with Guy, now that he’s gone, and I take into consideration the truth that I used to be at his home nearly every single day for eight years (earlier than he died in 2016) — what a present. So yeah, iI’m wanting ahead to doing different issues, however this has been a journey of a lifetime.”