Guy-eating leopard was once eaten by way of an blameless woman, the management ordered to shoot

Jammu And Kashmir Information: An afternoon after the dying of a woman kid in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, the District Justice of the Peace these days on Friday declared the leopard a man-eater. Along side this ordered to kill him in an instant. Yasir Ahmed Mir's 4-year-old daughter Ada Yasir Mir had long gone lacking from Ompora Humhama, a housing colony in Budgam district, on June 2, following which her circle of relatives lodged a file on the close by police station.

After this, a crew of police, SDRF and native other people discovered portions of the woman's frame within the dense wooded area of Ompora. The folk of the realm have been nervous {that a} leopard may no longer have taken the woman with them, which was once additionally roaming within the house. ADM Budgam has requested the flora and fauna warden to depute team of workers to do away with the leopard which had allegedly eaten the minor woman.

The DM has requested the Divisional Woodland Officer to take speedy steps for the development and strengthening of the prevailing chain-link fencing of Ompora Woodland in addition to to behave at the proposal for thinning of the dense wooded area. The flora and fauna warden has additionally been requested to settle the topic of repayment for the 4-year-old woman in an instant. (IANS Hindi)