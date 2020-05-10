Guy Fieri Raises More Than $20 Million for Restaurant Workers – Variety

The Mayor of Flavortown is giving again to restaurant employees across the nation.

Guy Fieri has helped increase greater than $20 million by partnering with the Nationwide Restaurant Affiliation Academic Basis, he introduced in an interview with TMZ. He and the group have been sending restaurant employees $500 grants by the newly created Restaurant Worker Reduction Fund.

After lower than two months, Fieri has awarded greater than 40,000 grants. Through the interview on Thursday, he stated the entire quantity they’ve raised is $21.5 million.

“I began fascinated about my brothers and sisters within the restaurant enterprise, and a bunch of eating places that I used to be closing — we gotta do one thing,” he stated.

The “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” star stated he personally reached out to a number of meals service corporations, like Pepsi, Coke and Uber Eats, to donate cash to the charitable trigger.

“I began sending private video invites to all of the heavy-hitter CEOs which can be concerned within the restaurant enterprise,” he stated. “So long as the cash is available in, we’re going to proceed to offer these grants.”

Most eating places and bars across the nation have been closed within the wake of the shelter-in-place guidelines through the coronavirus pandemic. Sure places have been capable of keep in enterprise with curbside pickup and supply, and extra search to reopen because the restrictions chill out. Fieri urged folks to order from small, mom-and-pop eating places and present their assist.

“They want your takeout, they want your supply so in the event that they’re out there, please go give them some biz,” he stated. “It helps pay the electrical energy and the insurance coverage.”