Guy Jhala Bajind (Zee Marathi) Serial Forged, Timings, Tale, Actual Title, Wiki & Extra

Guy Jhala Bajind (Zee Marathi) : TV Serial Forged, Tale, Timings, Wiki, Forged Actual Title, Beginning Date and Extra

Guy Jhala Bajind is an Indian Marathi tv serial. The display stars Vaibhav Chavan and Shweta Kharat within the lead roles. It’s scheduled to unencumber in 23 August 2021. The display is being made underneath the banner of Waghoba Productions.

Title Guy Jhala Bajind Major Forged Vaibhav Chavan

Shweta Kharat Style Romance, Drama Director No longer To be had Manufacturer Tejpal Wagh

Saroj Wagh Editor No longer To be had DoP No longer To be had Manufacturing Space Waghoba Productions

Forged

Your complete forged of TV serial Guy Jhala Bajind :

Vaibhav Chavan

Shweta Kharat

Time

Guy Jhala Bajind will telecast from Monday to Saturday at 7:30 pm on Zee Marathi channel. It will change Karbhari Laybhari within the time slot. The primary promo of the display was once launched on 28 July 2020. Different main points associated with the display are given underneath.

Channel Title Zee Marathi Display Timings Monday to Saturday at 7:30 pm Operating Time 20-22 Mins Beginning Date 23 August 2021 Language Marathi Nation India

