Guy Jhala Bajind (Zee Marathi) Serial Forged, Timings, Tale, Actual Title, Wiki & Extra

Guy Jhala Bajind (Zee Marathi) : TV Serial Forged, Tale, Timings, Wiki, Forged Actual Title, Beginning Date and Extra
Guy Jhala Bajind is an Indian Marathi tv serial. The display stars Vaibhav Chavan and Shweta Kharat within the lead roles. It’s scheduled to unencumber in 23 August 2021. The display is being made underneath the banner of Waghoba Productions.
|Title
|Guy Jhala Bajind
|Major Forged
|Vaibhav Chavan
Shweta Kharat
|Style
|Romance, Drama
|Director
|No longer To be had
|Manufacturer
|Tejpal Wagh
Saroj Wagh
|Editor
|No longer To be had
|DoP
|No longer To be had
|Manufacturing Space
|Waghoba Productions
Forged
Your complete forged of TV serial Guy Jhala Bajind :
Vaibhav Chavan
Shweta Kharat
Time
Guy Jhala Bajind will telecast from Monday to Saturday at 7:30 pm on Zee Marathi channel. It will change Karbhari Laybhari within the time slot. The primary promo of the display was once launched on 28 July 2020. Different main points associated with the display are given underneath.
|Channel Title
|Zee Marathi
|Display Timings
|Monday to Saturday at 7:30 pm
|Operating Time
|20-22 Mins
|Beginning Date
|23 August 2021
|Language
|Marathi
|Nation
|India
In case you have extra information about the display Guy Jhala Bajind, then please remark underneath down we attempt to replace it inside an hour
Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.