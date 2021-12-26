Guy Ki Baat: PM Modi will do Mann Ki Baat at 11 am these days, what’s going to he say within the ultimate episode of this 12 months…

Guy Ki Baat: PM Modi these days at 11 am in his per thirty days radio program ‘Mann Ki Baat’. (PM Modi Guy Ki Baat) Will cope with the countrymen via As of late’s episode of Mann Ki Baat would be the ultimate episode of this 12 months. Within the ultimate episode of this 12 months’s Mann Ki Baat, everybody will probably be curious to understand what PM Modi will say to the countrymen. By means of the best way, in his cope with to the country on Saturday, the PM appealed to the folk to not fear concerning the expanding threat of corona and instructed them to observe the tips and likewise instructed about vaccination, booster dose of youngsters.Additionally Learn – Youngsters will probably be vaccinated, Aged and Corona Warriors gets Precaution Dose, vital issues of PM Modi’s speech

In these days's episode of Mann Ki Baat, the brand new variant of PM Modi corona virus is Omicron. (Coronavirus new variant Omicron) You'll stay your level on keeping off and following the corona protocol at the new 12 months.

PM Modi made 3 giant bulletins on Saturday

Top Minister Narendra Modi has made 3 giant bulletins in his particular cope with to the country ultimate night time, by which he has instructed that now the youngsters of 15 years to 18 years are going to get the corona vaccine. In conjunction with this, PM Modi has additionally introduced to provide booster dose to frontline staff, well being staff and the ones with critical sickness above 60 years.

In his particular cope with, PM Modi stated that youngsters between 15 years and 18 years gets the vaccine within the nation and the vaccination of youngsters will get started from January 3, 2022. Allow us to let you know that in step with the information, there are about 8 crore youngsters of this age staff within the nation, who gets the advantage of this.

Mann Ki Baat airs at the ultimate Sunday of each and every month

Allow us to tell that this system of PM’s Mann Ki Baat is broadcast via All India Radio and DD channels from 11 am at the ultimate Sunday of each and every month and these days that is the 84th episode of this ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program.