Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Buy $13 Million Encino House – Variety

Though their impending residential acquisition has been extensively rumored for months, it’s solely now that property information reveal music superstars Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have lastly closed on their very first home collectively: a $13.2 million property within the prime foothills of Encino, out in L.A.’s more and more fascinating San Fernando Valley.

The stealthy deal went down completely off-market, and the built-on-spec home is all-new, so pictures and precise specs stay intentionally unavailable. Nonetheless, an intensive trawling of the web’s darkest annals helps paint a imprecise image of the hilltop compound’s present situation and facilities — that are, unsurprisingly, bananas.

Constructed by famous developer Evan Gaskin, the sprawling manor home has three full flooring in roughly 13,000 sq. ft of residing area. There’s a considerable motorcourt, a four-car storage, a state-of-the-art Atmos residence theater, large kitchen with top-of-the-line the whole lot, plus an enormous yard pool with inset spa and an unusually giant cabana providing a full moist bar and out of doors kitchen. The property had been privately marketed on the market, asking $14 million, by Craig Knizek, James Harris and David Parnes of The Company.

The 1.6-acre lot is likely one of the most non-public in all of Encino, tucked behind two outsized gates and completely invisible from the road. The marriage cake-like property moreover sits atop layers of hulking retaining partitions, imbuing the home and surrounding grounds with over-the-treetops views of the valley and native skyscrapers.

Stefani and Shelton might hail from very completely different worlds — she’s a uncommon SoCal native, he’s a born-and-bred Oklahoma boy — however there appears little doubt the pair have had nice chemistry ever since they initially met as judges on “The Voice,” means again in 2014.

Final 12 months, after a bonafide ice age available on the market, Stefani lastly succeeding in unloading her undesirable 90210 compound — the one infamous for its wildly effusive, Kelly Wearstler-designed inside decor. That place, which she previously shared with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, went for practically $22 million to comic Sebastian Maniscalco.