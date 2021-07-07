Gwen Stefani Stocks Candy New Marriage ceremony Photograph That includes All Of Her Sons And Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani shared a candy marriage ceremony photograph on Wednesday of her newly mixed circle of relatives on Instagram.

Stefani and Blake Shelton posed with the pop singer’s 3 sons, Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12 and Apollo, 7. Stefani shared the photograph to blow their own horns her son’s tuxedos worn for the special occasion.

Stefani’s veil worn right through the rite additionally commemorated her 3 boys. Shelton’s title, together with her sons’ names, and hers had been embroidered into the masking.

Stefani and Shelton married Saturday after submitting for a wedding license on June 29. The couple exchanged vows at a small church Shelton had constructed on a assets in Oklahoma.

The couple started seeing each and every different again in 2015 whilst running as coaches on “The Voice.” Shelton and Stefani had each been up to now married.

Stefani stocks her 3 sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. The musician used to be married to Rossdale for 13 years.

Stefani’s sons reportedly gave Shelton permission to marry their mom.

“Blake advised her boys that he sought after to suggest and ask their permission,” a supply advised Other people mag in November. “Her circle of relatives very a lot approves of him. He’s an ideal spouse and an ideal dad to the lads. Gwen is ecstatic. The proposal used to be a marvel.”

Shelton proposed to Stefani in 2020. The couple introduced the inside track on social media on the time.