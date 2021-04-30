GWSN To Make Full-Group Comeback

GWSN is finally making a comeback!

On April 29, OSEN reported that GWSN will be releasing their fifth mini album on May 20.

GWSN’s latest comeback was in April 2020 with their fourth mini album “the Keys” and the title track “BAZOOKA!” Member SoSo sat out promotions for the album to focus on recovering from an ankle injury she suffered in the past. According to OSEN, GWSN will return as a full group with SoSo for their upcoming comeback.

GWSN is a seven-member girl group that debuted in 2018.

Are you excited for GWSN’s first comeback in over a year?

