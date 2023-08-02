Gwyneth Paltrow Puts Montecito Guesthouse On Airbnb:

Gwyneth Paltrow has teamed together with Airbnb to list her home in Montecito, California, for a one-night stay within September. The actor will meet and greet her guests in person.

“Loneliness was a human condition, yet over the past few years, increased isolation as well as a lack of community have rendered our lives even more fragmented,” the founder of Goop wrote in the title of an Instagram video of her exploring the property.

If you’ve read enough Goop, you’ve probably wondered how your life would be different if you could enjoy the benefits of a regular infrared sauna, a liquid-based Paleo diet, a steady intake of vitamin cocktails, recovery stickers, vaginal steaming, rectal ozone, as well as bee venom therapy.

Well, if you’re lucky, you may be a little closer to living the Goop lifestyle now that Gwyneth Paltrow recently revealed that she’s putting her beautiful Montecito guest house on Airbnb.

Paltrow Shared These News Upon Instagram On Tuesday Morning:

Paltrow wrote upon Instagram Tuesday morning that two lucky friends will get to spend one night at her home in Santa Barbara.

Paltrow Asking Her Fans That Anyone Is Interested To Spend One Night At Her Guest House Within Montecito:

Airbnb had the great idea to do a thing to make the world less lonely, so I’m asking you to spend the night at my guest house in Montecito.

Even though we may not know each other at first, I hope we’ll get to know each other better over a delicious meal. For a truly luxurious stay, you can relax by the pool, go upon one of my preferred hikes, and use my best @goop products in the bathroom.

The 50-year-old woman said within the video, referring to her husband Brad Falchuk, “Another amazing thing we could do would be to have a little chef’s dinner together in our wine room.

You can choose any bottle of wine you like, and we can have a great, cozy dinner with your guest and my husband.”

From August 15 Anyone Can Book The Guest House On Airbnb:

On August 15, at 10 a.m. PT, guests can start to book. Since only two people can stay there on September 9, you should save the ad and set an alarm to boost your chances.

A one-night stay at the house involves a guided transcendental meditation session, a relaxing spa day with Paltrow’s favorite goop Beauty basics, and a healthy meal from the goop Kitchen.

These Guest House Worth $5 Million:

Gwyneth lives in her nearly $5 million home with her husband Brad Falchuk as well as her children Apple as well as Moses Martin, whom she has with her ex-husband Chris Martin.

“When you arrive to stay, I hope that you’ll discover as much joy in the home as I do, whether you’re looking for an unexpected place to meet people or a place to be alone and think,” she said.

She Also Put Some Goop Essentials For You:

“Plus, I’ve filled your stay with some of my most beloved goop essentials to nourish your body, mind, as well as soul.”

Several shots taken inside the house show how the interior design is both high-end and cozy, with gold bathroom fixtures, marble walls, soft couches and chairs, lots of plants, and wood accents.

The one-bedroom, one-bathroom home has a cozy queen bed for up to two people, a large pool with chairs and an eating space set up nearby, a fireplace, as well as several new tools.

A “guided transcendental meditation session to empower the mind” as well as a “relaxing spa day featuring Paltrow’s fave goop Beauty essentials, like the brand’s award-winning Microderm Instant Glow Exfoliator,” are among the perks that will be offered during the stay.

There are also goop-inspired meals and snacks on the menu. The stay includes a “nourishing goop Kitchen-inspired meal to refuel the body as well as an abundance of goop products to keep up the luxuriating journey long after the stay.”

When guests arrive, Gwyneth herself will likely be there to meet them before they start their stay.

On her website’s host bio, it says, “I hope this stay will offer you a taste of what we do at Goop, namely to provide a vital resource to discover products, tools, tips, as well as experts in the beauty, fashion, food, as well as wellness worlds that give people more freedom, depth, and joy in their lives.”

In A Interview Paltrow Tells She Took Children’s To Montecito On Vacations:

Paltrow tells “Architectural Digest” within an interview last year that she has always been drawn to Santa Barbara. She was talking about her Montecito home. “We took the kids there on vacations even when I lived in London. It was a gem of a place to get away in the U.S.”