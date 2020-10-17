Gyms and fitness centers will open in Maharashtra after Dussehra, but these activities will be banned

gyms and fitness centers to restart operations after Dusshera in Maharashtra: The most corona-affected state in the country, Maharashtra, will open gyms and fitness centers after Dussehra. Chief Minister (Maharashtra Chief Minister) Uddhav Thackeray has given permission to start a gym and fitness center in the state, but all have to follow the Standard Operation Procedures SOP in view of Kovid-19. Also Read – ‘Mission Shakti’ begins, CM Yogi said – no place in UP for those who put a bad eye on daughters

Let us know that the gym and fitness centers were closed due to the nationwide lockdown due to Corona epidemic in March, since then the closed gym and fitness centers in the state will now start in the last week of October. Also Read – Women’s T20 Challenge: Women’s team fast bowler Mansi Joshi found corona infected, will not go to UAE

Group exercises such as steam baths, gold baths, yoga etc. are not allowed in gyms and fitness centers.

is.

– SOP has been created for gym and fitness centers.

– It must strictly follow SOP

– Social distancing in the gym will also have to be followed

– Incoming Customs Masks

– Customers have to sanitize their hands

– Every hour gym equipment has to be sanitized

– After the gym and fitness centers are closed at night, you will have to completely sanitize Also Read – If NCB examines BJP-drugs link, then Mumbai Police will investigate it: Anil Deshmukh