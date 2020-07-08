H.O.T. Wins Case Over Trademark Rights Against Former SM Entertainment Director

“Kim,” who solid and produced the group H.O.T., will not maintain the trademark rights to the group’s identify and brand.

On June 25, the court docket dominated in Salt Innovation’s favor of their case in opposition to former SM Entertainment director “Kim” (Kim Kyung Wook). Salt Innovation is the manufacturing firm behind H.O.T.’s reunion live shows. In 2018, the corporate was pressured to take away the group’s identify and brand from the promotional supplies as a result of they might not come to an settlement with Kim over the trademark rights.

Kim is well-known as a former SM Entertainment director and the producer who was answerable for H.O.T. In 1996, whereas answerable for SM Planning, he solid the members of H.O.T. and got here up with their group identify (an acronym for Excessive-five Of Youngsters). He additionally established SM Enterprise, which joined with SM Entertainment after the H.O.T. members had signed an unique contract.

Based mostly on this, Kim claimed that he was the rightful proprietor of H.O.T.’s trademark rights. Final month, Salt Innovation filed a nullity swimsuit (a lawsuit to declare one thing null and void) in opposition to Kim’s claims. Within the first trial, it was said that when Kim acquired permission from the H.O.T. members to make use of their trademark rights, the members have been minors and didn’t have authorized representatives to signal or seal the settlement. Consequently, the court docket dominated that it couldn’t be mentioned that the members had signed their rights away.

Other than this case, Kim additionally sued Salt Innovation and H.O.T. member Jang Woo Hyuk for violating his trademark rights in December 2018. In September 2019, the prosecution dominated that that they had not violated trademark and copyright legal guidelines. Kim ended up withdrawing the lawsuit in January 2020.

