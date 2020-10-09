Ha Ji Won And Sung Dong Il’s New Film “Pawn” Surpasses 1 Million Moviegoers

Ha Ji Won and Sung Dong Il’s new film “Pawn” is off to a robust begin on the Korean field workplace!

On the morning of October 9, the Korean Film Council introduced that as of 9 a.m. KST, “Pawn” had formally surpassed 1 million moviegoers.

Notably, “Pawn” is the primary movie launched after September 1 to succeed in the milestone: resulting from Korea’s reinstatement of stricter social distancing tips in mid-August, motion pictures have been drawing far smaller crowds over the previous month. Nonetheless, optimistic word-of-mouth catapulted “Pawn” to No. 1 on the field workplace on September 30, the day after its launch, and it has remained No. 1 for 9 consecutive days since.

In honor of the movie hitting the 1 million mark, stars Sung Dong Il, Ha Ji Won, Kim Hee Won, and Park So Yi posed for celebratory pictures and thanked moviegoers for displaying “Pawn” a lot love.

Sung Dong Il remarked, “Due to the assist of all of the moviegoers who absolutely rigged themselves out [with protective gear] to go to the movie show, ‘Pawn’ has surpassed a complete of 1 million moviegoers. I actually thanks.”

(*1*)

Ha Ji Won equally commented, “I sincerely thank all 1 million moviegoers who gave their like to ‘Pawn.’ Please proceed to point out love for ‘Pawn’ sooner or later.”

Kim Hee Won shared, “I sincerely thank the entire moviegoers who got here to the movie show on this tough time and made it potential for ‘Pawn’ to succeed in 1 million.”

Lastly, youngster actress Park So Yi remarked, “Due to everybody who noticed the film, ‘Pawn’ has surpassed 1 million moviegoers. Thanks all a lot.”

Congratulations to the solid and crew of “Pawn”!

