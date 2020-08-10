Ha Ji Won Shines In Glimpse Of Role In First Korean Film In 4 Years

Upcoming film “Pawn” has shared the primary stills of Ha Ji Won in character!

“Pawn” is about Doo Seok (Sung Dong Il), a debt collector who seems intimidating however is definitely soft-hearted. In the future, he goes to gather debt from an unlawful immigrant named Myung Ja (Kim Yoon Jin), who offers her younger daughter Seung Yi as collateral. Nonetheless, Myung Ja is finally deported, and Doo Seok is left to lift Seung Yi as her guardian. The youthful Seung Yi is performed by youngster actress Park So Yi, and Ha Ji Won performs the older model of the character.

On August 10, the film unveiled new stills of Ha Ji Won as Seung Yi. Regardless of having grown up below a debt collector, she seems content material and secure, and her worker card and enterprise apparel level out she has a skilled profession.

That is Ha Ji Won’s first Korean film in about 4 years. She is going to present nice chemistry with Sung Dong Il and Kim Hee Won (who performs Doo Seok’s assistant), and the three of them will contact viewers’ hearts with their heat story of progress and love.

Ha Ji Won, who revealed she cried after studying the script, shared her purpose for accepting the function, saying, “The viewers will be capable of deeply empathize with ‘Pawn.’ It’s a movie that’s actually wanted on this period.”

The film is directed by producing director (PD) Kang Dae Kyu, who beforehand labored with Ha Ji Won in “Duelist” and “Haeundae.” He stated, “Actress Ha Ji Won at all times reveals secure performing that the viewers can imagine. Even once we filmed the identical scene many instances, she at all times warmed up the set together with her laughter.”

“Pawn” is about to premiere in September.

In the meantime, watch her 2016 film “Life Risking Romance“:

Watch Now

Supply (1)