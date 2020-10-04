Ha Ji Won Talks About New Movie With Sung Dong Il, Different Genres She’s Worked In, And More

Ha Ji Won not too long ago sat down for an interview to speak about her most up-to-date movie “Pawn” with Sung Dong Il and Kim Hee Won.

“Pawn” is about Doo Seok (Sung Dong Il), a debt collector who seems to be intimidating however is definitely soft-hearted. At some point, he goes to gather debt from an unlawful immigrant named Myung Ja (Kim Yoon Jin), who provides her younger daughter Seung Yi as collateral. Nevertheless, Myung Ja is finally deported, and Doo Seok is left to lift Seung Yi as her guardian. The youthful Seung Yi is performed by little one actress Park So Yi, and Ha Ji Won performs the older model of the character.

“Pawn” is Ha Ji Won’s first Korean movie in almost 4 years. In a couple of scenes, she needed to painting a 20-year-old faculty pupil, and relating to that, she stated, “I strongly opposed appearing as a 20-year-old, however the director thought these scenes would easily result in the second half of the film. I actually didn’t need to do it, however I had no alternative. So I attempted to look as younger as attainable by paying plenty of consideration to my hair and outfit. I wore one thing neat and clear like a shirt and denims, and I aimed for a extra refreshing look by selecting make up that may make me look youthful.”

When requested how she felt after watching the finished film, she shared, “I noticed the completed film for the primary time on the press convention, and I actually loved it. I actually wished to see if the feelings of the youthful Seung Yi and the older Seung Yi would join effectively. It may be totally different for each individual, however it is a film that makes you concentrate on fathers. Each daughter has a father, however they’re all totally different. My father handed away after I was actually younger, so I miss the moments after I might name him ‘dad.’”

Ha Ji Won additionally talked about appearing with Sung Dong Il and changing into certainly one of his on-screen daughters. She commented, “I didn’t know, however he stated I used to be his oldest daughter. So he even joked that it will’ve been higher if we had acted as lovers and never as a father and daughter. Nevertheless, he really handled me like an actual daughter on the film set. I’ve all the time appreciated his pure appearing, so I actually wished to attempt a mission with him.”

The interviewer identified her position on this film may really feel a bit totally different as a result of she often seems in romance and melodramas. She stated, “I performed many roles which can be youthful than my age. Now I need to play a personality that may be expressed with my age or a task that matches my age. I’ve filmed many tasks, however I hope this may open doorways to extra alternatives sooner or later.”

Ha Ji Won has been appearing for twenty-four years, and he or she shared her secret to being on this business for thus lengthy. She stated, “It’s as a result of I actually love appearing. At some point, I would develop uninterested in it and never need to do it anymore, however proper now, I actually take pleasure in doing it, so I’m able to put all my vitality into it.”

She shared her subsequent aim as an actress, saying, “I’ve many targets. Initially, I’m all the time craving to do extra motion pictures. I’ve centered rather a lot on characters and genres in motion pictures thus far, however I need to act extra naturally now.”

Ha Ji Won additionally talked about being often known as an motion star. She defined, “The rationale why I like doing motion scenes is as a result of I feel motion is one other language that I categorical with my physique. Once I do motion scenes, I use the primary strikes as a basis after which attempt to maneuver my physique to match the second.”

When requested about her secret to having nice chemistry with all her co-stars, she answered, “I don’t put up a wall after I act. I’m simply open. I obtain what they can provide me, and I give them every little thing I’ve. I like this type of teamwork, so I feel that’s one of many the explanation why I proceed appearing.”

The actress was additionally questioned if she was simply as open-minded about courting and marriage. She candidly responded, “I’m not decided to this point or get married, however I’m not towards marriage both. If I need to get married and the chance comes, I feel it is going to naturally occur.” Then laughing, she added, “I heard that our nation has a low marriage price, and I feel I’m one of many the explanation why that’s true.”

