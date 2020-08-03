Ha Seok Jin Sets His Sights On Im Soo Hyang In Upcoming MBC Drama

MBC’s upcoming Wednesday-Thursday drama “Once I Was Prettiest” (literal title) has shared new photographs of Im Soo Hyang and Ha Seok Jin!

“Once I Was Prettiest” might be a heartbreaking love story about two brothers who love the identical lady and the girl who’s the topic of their affection. Im Soo Hyang will play the function of Oh Ye Ji, a ceramic artist who’s the primary love of Website positioning Hwan (performed by Ji Soo). Ha Seok Jin will tackle the function of Website positioning Hwan’s older brother Website positioning Jin, who finally ends up falling in love along with his youthful brother’s old flame.

The brand new stills preview the heart-fluttering stress between Oh Ye Ji and Website positioning Hwan. Website positioning Hwan seems to be entranced by her, fixing her along with his unwavering gaze. Oh Ye Ji appears to pay attention to his curiosity in her, turning her head to look away from him. One other nonetheless exhibits Oh Ye Ji and Website positioning Hwan passing a cellphone between them as they change cellphone numbers. Website positioning Hwan is filled with confidence, versus Oh Ye Ji who takes on a shy demeanor when she faces him.

The manufacturing workers commented, “Im Soo Hyang and Ha Seok Jin will show the true melodramatic romance of an grownup couple. Please sit up for the development of the love triangle between two brothers who love the identical lady, and watch till the tip to see Im Soo Hyang’s choice.”

“Once I Was Prettiest” would be the follow-up drama to “CHIP-IN” and can premiere on August 19 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

Watch Ha Seok Jin in his earlier drama “Your Home Helper” with English subtitles under:

Watch Now

Supply (1)