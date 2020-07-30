Ha Seok Jin Transforms Into Fearless Rally Driver In New Drama With Im Soo Hyang And Ji Soo

MBC’s upcoming drama “After I Was Prettiest” (working title) has launched new stills of Ha Seok Jin!

“After I Was Prettiest” is a drama about a forbidden romance that happens when two brothers love the identical lady. Im Soo Hyang stars as Oh Ye Ji, a ceramic artist who goals of an bizarre life. Ji Soo stars as Website positioning Hwan, an architectural designer who falls for Oh Ye Ji at first sight. Ha Seok Jin stars as Website positioning Jin, a rally driver who will cease at nothing to get what he needs.

Website positioning Jin is described as a person like a “bulldozer” as a result of he’s so direct about his needs. The brand new stills present the arduous, decided facet of his character, notably when he’s dressed for his job as a race driver, but additionally the softer, extra romantic facet of him.

Ha Seok Jin mentioned, “I’m grateful for the possibility to do a passionate and severe melodrama. Website positioning Jin is a really manly character in the case of his job and his character. He’s the mature, adult-like sort that you consider once you consider ‘older brother.’ He’s additionally very direct about going for what he needs. He doesn’t care about what different individuals assume and pursues his personal objectives. He can come throughout as chilly, however his coronary heart burns with inside ardour.”

The manufacturing employees of “After I Was Prettiest” mentioned, “Ha Seok Jin has introduced Website positioning Jin to life precisely as we imagined him. Please look ahead to the distinction between the mature manliness of Website positioning Jin, the elder brother, and the harmless boyishness of Website positioning Hwan, the youthful brother.”

“After I Was Prettiest” will premiere on August 19, following the top of “CHIP-IN.”

In the meantime, verify out Ha Seok Jin within the drama “Your Home Helper“!

