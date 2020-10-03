Ha Sung Woon In Talks To Be A Coach In New TV Show About Trot Music

Ha Sung Woon has acquired a casting supply for “Trot Nationwide Pageant” (literal translation).
On October 3, his company confirmed, “Ha Sung Woon has acquired a proposal to be a coach for the Gyeonggi area on the KBS present ‘Trot Nationwide Pageant.’ He’s at the moment in talks concerning the supply. Nothing has been confirmed but.”
“Trot Nationwide Pageant” is a significant undertaking program from KBS that seeks to seek out new faces of “international Okay-trot” in varied areas round South Korea. It’s going to premiere on October 11.
Do you wish to see him tackle the supply?
