Ha Sung Woon In Talks To Be A Coach In New TV Show About Trot Music

October 3, 2020
Ha Sung Woon has acquired a casting supply for “Trot Nationwide Pageant” (literal translation).

On October 3, his company confirmed, “Ha Sung Woon has acquired a proposal to be a coach for the Gyeonggi area on the KBS present ‘Trot Nationwide Pageant.’ He’s at the moment in talks concerning the supply. Nothing has been confirmed but.”

“Trot Nationwide Pageant” is a significant undertaking program from KBS that seeks to seek out new faces of “international Okay-trot” in varied areas round South Korea. It’s going to premiere on October 11.

