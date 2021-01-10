Haaland concert in the Bundesliga: he made a double and already has more goals than matches with the Dortmund shirt

Haaland double for the victory of Borussia Dortmund

He Golden Boy of 2020 continues to add brands to its basket and increasingly enlarges its figure in the Borussia Dortmund. After the victory against Red Bull Leipzig 3-1 by date 15 of the Bundesliga, Erling Braut Haaland He added two goals and reached an incredible mark with the shirt of the German team: accumulate more goals than official matches played.

That’s right, the Norwegian monster scored 35 times in 34 submissions one year after arrival at Germany and it continues to increase its value in the coming European market. Dreamed of by so many, the forward remains firm with Dortmund and helped in another victory for his team to stay five points behind the leader Bayern Munich. In addition, he got into the classification zone the next Champions League.

The English flyer Jadon Sancho He was in charge of opening the match and Haaland would extend the lead to three. On the closing of the match, the other promise of Norway Alexander Sørloth and Erling’s partner in the selection of that country, discounted to make up the final result. With these goals, Borussia’s 9 was left with 12 in the current Bundesliga but still remains far from Robert Lewandoski who accumulates a total of 20 annotations.

Haaland already anticipated the defender of RB Leipzig and scores the 2-0 for Borussia Dortmund (REUTERS / Ronny Hartmann)

With the transfer window opening on February 1, Transfer market already talks about an offer from Manchester United that would be close to 130 million euros and would be the first team to start talks for the Norwegian forward. On the other hand, all the great teams on the continent will keep up with the negotiations for Haaland as he will be the player to look for during the next transfer market.

But for now, continue to enjoy your stay at the Bundesliga nonstop scoring goals and wanting to lift a title with his beloved Dortmund. With a view to the clash in front of the Sevilla of Lucas Ocampos For the knockout stages of the Champions League, the German team continues to sharpen its collective performance to try to get as far as possible in the biggest tournament on a continental level.

It is worth remembering that Haaland has a valid contract until June 2024 and a termination clause of 75 million euros. But the Norwegian will not go for that figure since he is happy in the German box and those who want to buy him will have to bring a surpassing offer to the Borussia table to try to seduce the leadership that he acquired in exchange for 20 million of the same currency to early last year.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

The crazy celebration of Messi’s children during one of their goals in Barcelona’s last victory

Messi’s game against Granada: two magnificent pearls to be the league’s top scorer

The Atalanta coach broke the silence and explained how his conflict with Papu Gómez originated