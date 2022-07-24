Haaland’s goal and the chance Julián Álvarez squandered in Manchester City’s win against Bayern Munich

*The goal was scored by Erling Haaland

It was just 12 minutes that he needed Erling Haaland to score his first goal with Manchester City. It was in the 1-0 victory against Bayern Munich in the friendly held in the USA this Saturday and that was marked by the intense storms that hit Wisconsin.

The Norwegian striker occupied the center of the attack of the English team commanded by Pep Guardiolawho chose Riyad Mahrez y Jack Grealish by the ends in the forced absence of Phil Foden, who, due to not having been vaccinated against the coronavirus, could not travel to the North American country. Furthermore, the Argentine Julian Alvarez He was relegated to the substitute bench after being a starter against América de México a few days ago and entered the complement.

The goal that opened the scoring came after 12 minutes when Kevin De Bruyne leaked a pass down the left to Grealish, who went deep and threw the cross back for the appearance of the former Borussia Dortmund. The Nordic striker joined City from the German outfit, where he scored 86 goals in 89 appearances.

*The moment when the protagonists went to seek shelter

After the shout, the referee informed everyone present that it was time to seek shelter from the bad weather. It is that the presence of storms with very strong winds had been anticipated: “A line of severe storms is expected to move east-southeast through the area later this afternoon and tonight, with damaging winds of 70 to 80 mph. possible. Additionally, tornadoes, large hail, and local heavy rain are possible”, said a statement from the United States Weather Service.

About 45 minutes later, the game resumed and the thousands of spectators returned to their seats to continue enjoying European football. Due to this delay, it was decided that the meeting be divided into two 40-minute halves since both campuses had scheduled flights to return to Europa tonight.

Guardiola sent to the field Julian Alvarez instead of Haaland to play the second half. The Argentine occupied the center of the attack and had a clear action by escaping to the left and defining a cross when entering the area. It was a good escape from the former River Plate to show that with his speed he can cause a lot of damage.

The South American striker was very active in attack, although he was not much sought after by his teammates and always collaborated in the pressure, something that the Spanish coach usually demands of his coaches. In his other two dangerous interventions, he also ran diagonally behind the central defenders, but when he wanted to define the air, his shot went too high. In the other he chose to shoot when he had no option to pass at the door of the area and the ball hit the mark in front of him.

*The clearest that Julán Álvarez had

This was the last friendly that both clubs played before returning to Europe. The debut of Manchester City in the new season it will be on July 30 against the Liverpool by Community Shieldwhile your way on the Premier League will kick off on August 9 when he visits the West-Ham United. For his part, the Bayern Munich will do the same to him RB Leipzig on July 30 for the German Super Cup.

