Haaland’s serious complaint against a Swedish player: “He called me a prostitute and threatened to break my legs”

The confrontation between Sweden y Norway on the first date of UEFA Nations League It was full of condiments that continued their course until the match was over. those commanded by Erling Braut Haaland they won in a good way by 2-1 with two goals from the striker who will sign in the coming weeks with the Manchester City and the same protagonist of the doublet revealed that he had a strong verbal exchange with one of the defenders of the rival team.

During the first half and near the center circle, the official broadcast filmed the inconvenience between the scorer and Alexander Milosevic. “First he called me a prostitute, I can safely say I’m not”Haaland declared in a chat with the Norwegian chain TV 2 After the match. And he added about the crossing with a smile in the rest: “Secondly, he said he was going to break his legs, after a minute and a half I scored. That was good”.

When Erling finished off to make it 2-0 in favor of Norway, he looked at the face of the person who verbally assaulted him and celebrated a few meters from him. The following day, the cover of the renowned Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet described the celebration as a “mocking gesture” and sparked controversy. For his part, Milosevic denies having spoken with the author of the two goals: “I would never have said that. It’s quite rude to say what he says, because I don’t speak Norwegian and he doesn’t speak Swedish, so I don’t know how we should communicate. I don’t speak English on the pitch, so it’s special that he says things I haven’t said.”

Haaland stamped the 2-0 and celebrated it in Milosevic’s face (Photo: Getty)

In a defensive posture, Alexander explained that he played “games in which I have been more angry” and used the journalist as an intermediary. “Congratulate Haaland on the two goals and tell him he is a good player. He is not the best footballer I have ever met. He’s over, he’s nowhere near”, shot the Swede. Leo Skiri ØstigårdMilosevic’s partner, revealed that they had said that Haaland should not be spoken to: “That’s the dumbest thing to do. To turn Erling on: I’ve tried to do it in training and I’ll never do it again. It’s something he likes and then he hits fast behind you.”

With the two goals Haaland reached the mark of 18 official goals in 19 international matches. With two solid away wins for Norway at the start of the Nations League, the story is expected to continue next Sunday 12 June when Sweden visit Erling’s side.

