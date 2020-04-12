General News

Haas furlough UK employees, fifth F1 team to do so

April 12, 2020
1 Min Read




1 hour in the past
Sports activities

Go away a remark

The U.S.-owned Haas Technique One employees have furloughed most of their British-based staff, which suggests a part of the grid has now taken an an identical measures in accordance to the model new coronavirus pandemic.



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment