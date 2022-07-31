Haas updated his car and again exploded the controversy against the “white Ferraris” in Formula 1: “Obviously we are going to copy them”

Haas reported seven updates and acknowledged that it mimicked the Ferrari format (Photo: @HaasF1Team)

It is not a novelty in formula 1. The teams are always attentive week after week to the opponent’s vehicle. They seek to visualize their virtues to understand if they can implement them in their car. However, this is never without controversy and in the last hours a controversy that had already been founded at the beginning of the season was revived: Haas copies the Ferrari design and his team boss openly acknowledges it.

The free practices of the Hungarian GP allowed us to see the series of updates made by the team who leads Gunther Steiner and within a few seconds the social networks exploded pointing against the similarities that the new VF-22 with the Ferrari F1-75 which is giving Red Bull a one-on-one fight this year.

Far from avoiding the accusations, the commander of the team with North American roots whitewashed: “I hope to be quick. If someone says we copy, why are we going to copy the Williams? I don’t want to disrespect Williams, but it’s a completely different concept and they’re after us. So if you copy something, you copy the best you can and right now it’s Ferrari and Red Bull.”.

“We have the same engine as Ferrari, the same gearbox, the same suspension, why would we copy something else? And are they winning races? So 1 and 1 are 2, and we’re not stupid.”sentenced according to the specialized portal Motorsport.

The team made its debut in the Máxima in 2016 and since then it has always used the engines of Ferraribecoming a kind of satellite team of the Italians like Alfa Romeo. In 2018, the year in which the Cavalino Rampante fought for the constructors’ and drivers’ title until the end, achieved his best performance with 93 points in the constructor table. Since then, it has entered a decline with 28 points (2019), 3 (2020) and 0 (2021) that even put the continuity of the team at risk.

good development of Ferrari for this season he boosted them again, to such an extent that after half of the season Haas is seventh with 34 units already signing the third best performance of its brief history. Of course, the Italians are fighting for the crown at the hands of Charles Leclerc against Max Verstappen’s Red Bull.

Ferrari has one of the fastest cars of the season (Photo: Reuters)

“There are three concepts out there: the Ferrari one, the Red Bull one and the Mercedes one. We are close to Ferrari, so obviously we are going to see what Ferrari has done and copy it.. But it takes time, because we’ve had to launch the car and race, and then we’ve had to go into the wind tunnel for testing, looking at that car.”

During the early hours of Friday, Haas surprised the report to the FIA ​​seven updates in his car heading into the race at the Hungaroring. “I think we are in a good place for what we are supposed to be. So we said try to win as much as possible and look at what’s out there and try to see which way we can go; looking at them”, clarified the team leader.

The car featured updates to the floor, diffuser, sidepods, rear suspension and brakes(@HaasF1Team)

Among the reforms detailed before the authorities are the floor, diffuser, sidepods, rear suspension and brakes.

What Haas did is not a new issue, considering that even at the beginning of the year they were accused of being the “Ferrari white”, raising a controversy that prompted several teams to consider submitting a formal complaint to the stewards. “The FIA ​​says that it is difficult to police these things. So ok, let’s just ban it as we can’t control it,” said Andreas Seidl, McLaren’s chief executive officer.

Although the issue was diluted and did not escalate as much as what happened in 2020 with Racing Point’s “pink Mercedes” that ended with a sanction, these new images and Steiner’s statements will bring the discussion back to the table at ten races end. Kevin Magnussen is 11th in the drivers table with 22 points and Mick Schumacher ranks 15th with 12, although the highlight is the level in constructors with a seventh place shortly after surpassing the second best edition in its history when they signed 47 units in 2017. Will they reach 93 in 2018?

The car that Haas used in the Austrian GP before the updates they implemented in Hungary (Photo: Reuters)

