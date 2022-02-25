Haas will remove Russian colors from its car on the third day of Formula 1 testing

Haas will remove the Russian colors from his car on the third day of Formula 1 testing (Photo: REUTERS/Albert Gea)

The American Formula 1 team, Haas F1 Teamwill not wear the colors of the Russian flag of its main sponsor Uralkali during the last day of pre-season testing this Friday at the Barcelona circuit, according to the official statement shared by the team.

Haas, whose single-seaters began to show the blue, white and red colors from the 2021 season, “will present its VF-22 with a plain white mark for the third and last day of testing” in Catalonia, said the team.

As for your Russian pilot Nikita Mazepin“will drive as planned in tomorrow’s session”, specified the team without offering more details about the agreements with the team’s partners, as they stated that “No further comment will be made at this time regarding team sponsor agreements”.

Nikita Mazepin is a Haas driver and the son of Dmitry Mazepin, owner of the team’s main sponsor, Uralkali (Photo: REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed)

the owner of Uralkalia group specialized in potash, is the father of the pilot, the businessman Dmitry Mazepinwho took over as the team’s main investor from the 2021 season and who allowed his son to have a seat in a team with serious financial problems.

hours before, the Formula 1 He had indicated that he wasclosely following the evolution” of the armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine, so the Russian Grand Prix scheduled for September had been put under discussion, while the official portal eliminated the sale of tickets for the event.

After finishing the second test session, leaked footage of team personnel removing the Russian company stamp on the team’s paddock and its trucksso as well as taking to the track in a completely white car, everything related to the team will be without Russian colors on the final day of testing for the single-seaters.

Haas will remove the Russian colors from his car on the third day of Formula 1 testing (Photo: Twitter/@tgruener)

So far, no member of the team has made any kind of official statement, as they even removed the director of the team, Gunther Steinerfrom the question session scheduled for Thursday afternoon, so all kinds of statements have been referred to the brief statement they shared with the media.

It was in the same press appearance where one of the most established drivers on the grid, Sebastian Vetteladvanced that in case of holding the Russian GP in September, it would not be part of the race due to the latest war attacks that the country has carried out.

“My opinion is that I should not go, I will not go, I think it is not right to run in that country”, affirmed the German after being questioned, for which he later regretted the reaction that the followers could have. “I am personally shocked and saddened to see what is happening. We’ll see later but my decision is already made”, sentenced the four-time world champion.

Haas F1 Team ran the first days of testing in Barcelona with the traditional Uralkali livery (Photo: REUTERS/Albert Gea)

On the other hand, they did not mention what role the second sponsor of the American team will have, since the brand of German origin can be seen on the wings and on the nose of the car. 1&1leading telecommunications provider in your country.

Mick Schumacherthe other driver of the team Haas, acts as an ambassador for the brand and is the main responsible for the logo appearing in any event of the team, so it could be the only brand that uses the car in the last test session; however, the statement hinted that they will come out without any type of visible brand, since the livery will be completely white.

