Habeeb: Satyadev’s Hindi Movie Will get Afghan Lyrics

An emotional monitor from the Hindi movie Habeeb, a Satyadev sub-production, has been unveiled with Afghan lyrics.

Devoted to all of the expensive souls of India and Afghanistan, the makers mentioned Habeeb is ready an Indian military officer who is going looking for his best son, who, together with different kids from India, has to move the border into Pakistan for coaching to change into militant kids. .

They’re later despatched to Afghanistan to hold out quite a lot of terrorist actions.

We see a father’s adventure to seek out his misplaced son who sooner or later reveals him with the give a boost to of the Afghan military and a couple of civilians and retrieves him together with all of the different kids, giving again now not best their lives, but in addition the liberty they deserve. .

The movie, written and directed by way of Jennifer Alphonse, stars Satya Dev within the lead function. It’s funded by way of Habeeb Safi and Koti Rao. Song consists by way of Jaya Phani Krishna.

“Terrorism objectives everybody, together with kids. This tale, impressed by way of true occasions, is my truthful effort in opposition to the exploitation of youngsters by way of such terrorist teams. All people, as accountable voters of the arena, must step as much as finish this to make barbaric practices,” says the director.

