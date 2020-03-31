Hablemos! Roku to Add Spanish-Language Voice Support to Streaming Devices

Roku customers — finalmente — will quickly have the ability to use voice controls and conduct searches in Spanish on the streaming-media platform.

With the Spanish-language assist, Roku prospects within the U.S. and Mexico might be in a position to converse instructions en español into their remotes and different voice-enabled Roku units to launch channels; seek for titles, actors, or genres; and management media playback on their units.

It’s one of many new options within the Roku OS 9.Three working system software program, which is able to begin rolling out mechanically to at present supported Roku units beginning in April 2020. The corporate expects Roku TV fashions to obtain the replace in phases over the approaching months.

The model 9.Three replace additionally offers enhanced Roku voice options in English for purchasers in three worldwide markets: Canada, Eire and the U.Ok. These will provide a better 123 of supported voice instructions (together with the flexibility to converse extra pure phrases like “I need to watch…”) and media playback controls akin to “quick ahead” or “pause” and machine management akin to “Activate closed captions.” Roku OS 9.Three additionally offers Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant assist in Canada, Mexico and the U.Ok.

Total, the corporate says, Roku OS 9.Three offers sooner machine boot occasions, speedier launch for a choose variety of channels (with extra supported channels coming quickly), a extra responsive residence display screen and sooner navigation when utilizing options just like the Featured Free menu.

Different options coming to Roku units with OS 9.3 (for now simply within the U.S.) embody:

Visible search outcomes: Roku Voice search outcomes will now be displayed in with categorized rows together with related motion pictures, exhibits, and short-form leisure. Search outcomes will provide a listing of channels that includes a search-for title, sorted by value.

Playback from search: Greater than 50 streaming channels will assist direct playback from search outcomes when utilizing Roku Voice by instantly enjoying the present or film when attainable, relatively than displaying search outcomes.

Information-related voice instructions: “Present me the information” will now direct a consumer to a Roku Zone stuffed with out there information channels. Telling Roku to “Play the information” will launch a reside stream of the free ABC Information service on the Roku Channel. For those who say “Play the information on…” and specify a information channel, Roku will launch the channel and do not forget that desire for future instructions.

Personalized themes: Residence-screen wallpapers and screensavers are actually accessible from a single Theme menu merchandise situated in Settings.

Extra Roku Good Soundbar settings on Roku TV: Entry extra soundbar settings instantly from the TV interface, eliminating the necessity to swap backwards and forwards between menus or use a number of remotes. Within the Roku TV Settings Menu, you possibly can pair an exterior machine (akin to a cell phone) to the Roku Good Soundbar for audio playback through Bluetooth or pair different Roku audio merchandise to the soundbar (such because the Roku Wi-fi Subwoofer and Roku TV Wi-fi Audio system).

As well as, the Roku Cell app at the side of the Roku OS 9.Three replace will characteristic a brand new navigation bar on the high of the cellular display screen when customers are related to a Roku machine. The nav bar will present entry to Roku Search; a drop-down menu of units to allow you to swap between completely different Roku units you need to management; and a shortcut to the distant display screen.