Hachette Drops Woody Allen Memoir After Staff Walk-Out, Decision Was ‘a Difficult One’

A day after about 75 staffers staged a walk-out to protest the writer’s upcoming launch of Woody Allen’s memoir, Hachette Ebook Group has determined to drop the e book, “A Propos of Nothing,” which was initially scheduled on the market in April.

Hachette is within the midst of conducting a city corridor to handle the choice to not publish the e book, copies of which have already been printed and for which Allen has already obtained no less than one fee, a supply tells Selection.

“The choice to cancel Mr. Allen’s e book was a troublesome one,” mentioned a Hachette spokesperson in a press release. “At HBG we take {our relationships} with authors very significantly, and don’t cancel books evenly. Now we have revealed and can proceed to publish many difficult books. As publishers, we make certain every single day in our work that totally different voices and conflicting factors of views will be heard.

“Additionally, as an organization, we’re dedicated to providing a stimulating, supportive and open work setting for all our workers. Over the previous few days, HBG management had in depth conversations with our workers and others. After listening, we got here to the conclusion that shifting ahead with publication wouldn’t be possible for HBG.”

All rights will revert again to Allen.

On Thursday, dozens of staff at Hachette’s Grand Central Publishing, Little, Brown and Firm and different imprints walked out of the writer’s New York workplace to protest publication of the memoir, to “stand in solidarity with Ronan Farrow, Dylan Farrow and survivors of sexual assault,” they mentioned in a press release.

Ronan Farrow on Tuesday expressed disappointment that Hachette, the writer of his e book “Catch and Kill,” had “hid the choice” from him to publish Allen’s memoir. He additionally expressed assist for his sister, who has alleged that Allen, her adoptive father, sexually abused her as a baby. Allen has repeatedly denied the allegations over time. Farrow mentioned Hachette had not reached out to his sister to reply to any associated statements in Allen’s e book, and had not fact-checked the memoir.

