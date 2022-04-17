Hack the selection algorithms: tricks so that your CV passes the filter of the human resources software

The use of algorithms to do a first filtering of the resumes that arrive at a job offer is increasingly widespread, as we already explained in Engadget. These tools are very useful for human resources technicians to avoid having to sift through hundreds of applications by hand, but they also carry a significant risk: that the software discards a suitable candidate because his or her resume did not meet the technical aspects in which it is set. machine.

How does it work. The selection algorithms take into account a series of technical aspects of the curriculum such as keywords or the layout of the information in the document. Thus, the software scans the file and weights more positively those CVs that have more terms matching those of the job offer, in which certain companies or educational institutions that the company considers of interest for the position or recent experiences appear. (those placed at the top of the text) related to the job offered, among other aspects, according to both the New York Times and the BBC.

Most of the selection algorithms follow these criteria in a more or less similar way, although it must be taken into account that each human resources management program has its particularities, to which must be added the criteria that each employer introduces and the data you choose to train the selection algorithms.

keywords. One of the main aspects that these algorithms take into account are the keywords. Employers look for candidates with a range of skills, experience and education, and if these are well specified and contextualized in the resume, the software is more likely to include the applicant in the next phase.

In this sense, it is better to be specific, concrete and simple with the keywords. For example, it will be easier for an algorithm to understand what the candidate did if in his last experience he writes ‘software developer’ instead of ‘I help companies create tools to digitize’. And the same goes for training or skills.

It is also relevant to read the job offer and, if we are very interested, try to locate in it the terms that the company has used and enter them in the curriculum, since it is likely that they are the same ones that the algorithms look for in the selection process, as explained by Liz Guarneros, labor consultant, in an article on LinkedIn.

Finally, the algorithms take more into account words such as ‘significant’, ‘strong’ or ‘master’, among other similar ones, to select the candidates who go on to the next phase, since they usually accompany notable achievements in the career of the professional.

measurable achievements. Another important aspect is to detail the most important tasks and achievements of previous jobs, if possible with specific figures. “Instead of writing that you always managed to meet your goals, try saying ‘I exceeded my goals by 20% in the first quarter and 18% in the first year,’” explains the human resources company Hays in her blog.

And the same goes for training and skills. For example, if several programming languages ​​are known, it is convenient to specify each of them.

Structure and design. Simplicity is also important when designing an understandable curriculum for algorithms. The unconventional structures in text documents and the inclusion of elements such as tables, images or graphics make it difficult, and may even prevent, the reading of some parts of the CV by the software. Therefore, it is better to go for a conventional layout where information is separated by different font sizes. It is also recommended to use a single column layout.

“Avoid creating your resume with Photoshop or graphic design software, because these tools convert text into images, which makes them unreadable for algorithms,” explains Guarneros.

standard fonts. The design theme is so important that this career consultant even advises using the most common text fonts, such as Arial, Calibri or Times New Roman. Because if the software does not recognize the font in which the resume is written, it will be completely unreadable and it will be discarded immediately.

Format. And something similar happens with the format, which is why most sources agree that the ideal is to send it in PDF or Doc. There are also offers that specify the format in which they prefer the resume to be sent, some indications which is recommended to follow.

Links. Another aspect that the algorithms will value positively is the introduction of links to examples of previous jobs in which the candidate has participated, since they will incorporate more context information to that already specified in the description to support their career, according to the training platform. Udemy to La Vanguardia.

The importance of LinkedIn. Lastly, we must also bear in mind that there are algorithms that do not only work with the documents sent by the candidates to the company, but are also responsible for tracking the public profiles of professionals in databases and social networks such as LinkedIn. proactively, according to a study from Eastern Michigan University.

These tools work in a similar way to document analysis tools and also take into account, in addition to aspects such as keywords or links, that all the fields that the website in question is made up of are filled in.