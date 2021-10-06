Hacker claims to have leaked “all of Twitch,” together with what streamers rate and supply code

An nameless hacker has posted a 125 GB torrent on 4chan that looks to include the “entirety of Twitch.television”. This is, all the site, from the supply code of the web page and programs, to references to a Steam competitor, bills to customers, encrypted passwords and extra.

Consistent with VGC, corporate assets who stay nameless have showed that the leaked information could be professional, that Twitch seems to pay attention to the information breach and is thought to were got this week.





All Twitch supply code since its inception

Consistent with the person who did the leak, the leaked information contains:

Everything of Twitch’s supply code with remark historical past “going again to its inception”

Writer cost reviews as of 2019

Twitch shoppers for cell, desktop and console

Proprietary SDKs and interior AWS services and products utilized by Twitch

“All different houses owned via Twitch”, together with IGDB and CurseForge

A competitor to Steam, codenamed Steam, from Amazon Sport Studios

Inner Twitch “crimson teaming” gear (designed to fortify safety via posing as hackers)

A number of Twitter customers who declare to were reviewing the recordsdata, have posted more than one lists with the latest general bills to the most well liked creators, lists by which streamers like Ibai or ElRubius seem:

The gross payouts of the highest 100 highest-paid Twitch streamers from August 2019 till October 2021: percent.twitter.com/3Lj9pb2aBl — KnowSomething (@KnowS0mething) October 6, 2021

Our colleagues in Engadget were ready to ensure that the torrent exists, even supposing we can not test its authenticity. Within the content material is a folder referred to as “Twitch Payouts”, which supposedly contains the Bills made via Twitch to creators from 2019 to September 2021.

Imaginable leaked encrypted passwords

Amongst customers who’ve been digging into the torrent, one claims that encrypted passwords are integrated, which is why it’s price taking measures reminiscent of converting your password or activating two-step verification.

From Webedia we have now contacted the corporate to ensure this data, we will be able to replace the word once we get a reaction. Whilst looking ahead to some roughly announcement at the a part of Twitch, the most productive factor that customers can do is to give protection to their very own accounts assuming that the passwords may well be in peril.