Hacker Returns Over $ 600 Million From Crypto Robbery To Poly Community And Will get Process Alternative

A couple of days in the past Poly Community suffered a robbery of $ 610 million in cryptocurrencies. And the cash is again with the corporate. The top determine made this some of the greatest cryptocurrency assaults in historical past.

We’re sorry to announce that #PolyNetwork used to be attacked on @BinanceChain @ethereum and @0xPolygon Property have been transferred to hacker’s following addresses:

ETH: 0xC8a65Fadf0e0dDAf421F28FEAb69Bf6E2E589963

BSC: 0x0D6e286A7cfD25E0c01fEe9756765D8033B32C71 — Poly Community (@PolyNetwork2) August 10, 2021

The hacker or team of hackers (whom the Poly Community corporate has outlined as Mr. White Hat or White Hat) introduced a key to the cryptocurrency corporate that allowed him to get his cash again.

A couple of days in the past I had already returned part of this cash. At the day of the hack, Poly Community requested the hackers for the cash immediately, in a public letter and to be had on Twitter, pronouncing, “The cash you might have stolen is from tens of hundreds of individuals of the crypto group.”

The hacker’s lesson to the cryptocurrency corporate





The target of this hacker (or team) used to be to not scouse borrow however to have amusing, in keeping with themselves they mentioned. Even though Poly Networks additionally considers that it used to be to turn the vulnerability that those platforms could have. The “thieves” from the start indicated that their goal used to be to go back the cash. Poly Community mentioned it has already patched the vulnerabilities and has introduced its dedication to strengthening safety.

In reality, it must be famous that Poly even introduced Mr. White Hat a praise of $ 50,000 if he didn’t publicize the vulnerability. However attacker determined it used to be higher to donate to the technical group that cash.

All of this can have a contented finishing. The corporate has introduced the hacker the placement of safety officer amongst its ranks. Now we wish to know the solution of “Mr. White Hat” to this proposition.

