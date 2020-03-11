General News

HackerOne is targeting Goldman Sachs, Uber, and the Pentagon—and getting paid for it

March 11, 2020
2 Min Read

When Capital One stumbled on a information breach in July 2019 that exposed financial institution card and alertness information of better than 100 million different folks, the revelation received right here courtesy of a hacker—a benevolent one. He was as soon as operating on behalf of HackerOne, a corporation that connects firms and govt firms with a group of 600,000 hackers who check out strategies in commerce for charge and clout. While typical cybersecurity efforts are focused spherical building hacker-proof instrument, CEO Mårten Mickos says vulnerabilities are inevitable: “It’s larger to grasp than to not know.” Closing 12 months, the company (which has doled out better than $80 million in rewards to cybersleuths since 2012, about a part of that beforehand 12 months) offered HackerOne Clear, a program that vets hackers for delicate duties and allows corporations to require nondisclosure agreements for such work. New purchasers in 2019 include Alibaba, AT&T, Hyatt, and Priceline, and four out of the highest 10 banks in the US (along with Goldman Sachs) at the second are working hacker-powered security techniques at the platform.

Provide: HackerOne. *HackerOne publishes its Hacker-Powered Security Doc each 12 months, reflecting information from Might through April

A mannequin of this text appeared inside the March/April 2020 issue of Fast Company magazine.

