Hackers stole $100 million worth of cryptocurrencies from Binance

hackers About $100 million worth of cryptocurrencies were stolen from a Binance-linked blockchainsaid this Friday the CEO of Binance, Changpeng Zhaoin a row.

Zhao said the tokens were stolen from a blockchain “bridge” used on the Binance-linked blockchain called BNB Chain, known as Binance Smart Chain until February.

Blockchain bridges are tools used to transfer cryptocurrencies between different applications..

Separately, BNB Chain said in a tweet that the hack involved $100 million to $110 million worth of digital tokens, without specifying which token was affected.

BNB Chain also said on Twitter that its activity had been suspended before resuming around 6:30 GMT.

“Your funds are safe. We apologize for the inconvenience and will provide further updates accordingly, ”she added in another message on the social network; before noting, also on Twitter: “Total transparency, I was asleep (yes, I sleep). When I woke up at 3 AM, the validator community had already stopped. I just tweeted. The community and the team did all the work.”

He then clarified that you have to “give the developers time to fully understand the root cause, implement the fixes, thoroughly test them, and then resume. Let’s not rush now. Thank you for your understanding, patience, and support,” she insisted.

In recent months, Blockchain bridges have increasingly become the target of theftswhich have long plagued the cryptocurrency sector.

On the Binance website, BNB Chain is described as a “decentralized, open source and community driven ecosystem”.

