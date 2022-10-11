Hacking Sedena: National Guard would have collaborated with the CJNG in human trafficking

The National Guard was related to a criminal group, according to leaked documents from Sedena (PHOTO: GRACIELA LÓPEZ / CUARTOSCURO)

In accordance with documents of the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena) filtered by group macaw, the National Guard (GN) would have links with a criminal group with whom he allegedly collaborated.

Sedena documents point to a possible link between the GN and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), according to the newspaper 24 hoursthe activities in which the security institution would be involved would presumably be the human trafficking and the fuel theft.

The Sedena files mention that in Veracruz the GN would be related to three members of the CJNG, who are identified as people who traffic migrants. The alis mentioned in the documents were Rubens, Burger y Dona Yadi.

According to Sedena documents, the National Guard would be involved with members of the CJNG in Veracruz (Photo: File)

According to the aforementioned media, the security elements “provide free transit to traffickers of undocumented prior to a key that they mention, as an identification measure for these authorities.”

In addition, the Sedena located an individual identified as Commander Matawho would serve as GN liaison with the Olmeca group, a criminal organization dedicated to fuel theft in Tabasco.

On Sunday, October 9, it was reported on the Overturning of a truck carrying more than 100 migrants in Veracruz. As a result of this accident, 45 people were injured.

The driver of the unit was also injured and was identified as Carlos “N”, a 31-year-old man. These actions happened on Saturday, October 8. According to the first reports, the truck would have evaded a security checkpoint where there were National Guard patrols.

After the accident, the injured migrants were made available to the National Migration Institute (INM) to be transferred to a migration station. Although it was noted that there were around 100 migrants those who traveled, some of them They fled the scene before immigration authorities arrived..

Days before, on October 7, a video circulated in which a member of the GN fired his weapon while driving a vehicle institution official. The actions were recorded by his partner.

An element of the National Guard joked while driving listening to corridos and shooting into the air

The weapon in question was a 223 caliber R-15 and was used while the individual laughed. Given these actions, the security institution launched an investigation to identify the man who fired the shots and noted that “The full weight of the law will be applied to those responsible. Without exception, any element that acts outside the norm will be sanctioned in accordance with the provisions of the laws of the matter.”

Also at the end of September, specifically on the 28th, a element of the GN in alleged acts of corruption in Guadalajara Jalisco. Just one day later, on September 29, the start of a research folder in order to punish the guilty.

A National Guard agent was caught receiving money



“The National Guard confirms to the public its commitment to firmly exercise the legal framework to administratively and criminally sanction any member of our Institution who commits acts contrary to the law,” the agency said on that occasion.

He also took the opportunity to mention that these actions were a isolated case. In addition, he regretted that this type of action “tarnish the image of the National Guard”.

